Injury Report: Nets List Five Ahead of Match with Star-Laden 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, hoping to sneak out a win against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Oct 6, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Joshua Jefferson looks on during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, hoping to sneak out a win against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. So far, the Nets season has been defined by development and growing pains. Brooklyn is just 3-9 on the year, with young players on the roster still growing through early NBA experiences. Despite that, the Eastern Conference hasn't waited around on Brooklyn.

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Teams like the Celtics, Pistons and 76ers have all gotten off to quick starts. Philadelphia specifically was projected to do just that, having added two superstars in LeBron James and Jaylen Brown through the offseason. , but are hoping to build off their white-hot offensive performance against the Pelicans a few nights ago.

Brooklyn scored 145 points in total to grab their third win, and the threat of replicating that performance looms over the Nets with players like Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle at the helm. Brooklyn Nets injuries:Drake Powell — Out: G LeagueLuckily at this stage in the season, the Brooklyn Nets aren’t dealing with any real injuries. Rather players that are currently on G League assignment.

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The Nets have listed five players on G League assignment in total, including 2025 draftees in Ben Saraf and Drake Powell, 2026 drafts in Joshua Jefferson and Tyler Bilodeau, as well as forward Grant Nelson. Saraf and Powell were likely expected to be rotational contributors by this point in their career, but have struggled to find their footings in meaningful ways thus far.

Saraf has played in just one game so far this season, with Powell playing in just five at seven minutes per contest. Jefferson and Bilodeau, drafted in the first and second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, respectively, have more time to get acclimated to the professional level. Both are seeing initial G League run, and will likely be able to try their hand at NBA play as the season wears on.

The Nets and Sixers tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.