The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Orlando Magic tonight, hoping to snag an inter-conference win amid a three-game skid. The team had seemingly found some

Nov 8, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington and guard Kyrie Irving defend during the second half at American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Brooklyn Nets are set to take on the Orlando Magic tonight, hoping to snag an inter-conference win amid a three-game skid. The team had seemingly found some signs of success, scoring 145 points in a win over New Orleans, but has since suffered three-straight losses to the Grizzlies, 76ers and Bulls,, Brooklyn obviously isn't where it would like to be, and wins against teams like the Magic will be necessary to get back to the competitive tier.

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The Magic have just six wins to their own name this season, and have underachieved in the East relative to their own expectations, making them a prime target for a Nets' win. Izaiyah Nelson — Out: Left ankle injury recoveryThe Nets remain among the healthier teams in the league right now, with just one player in Grant Nelson listed on the injury report.

Nelson is listed out for tonight’s bout with a right ankle sprain, but has so far played in just four games at 8.8 minutes per contest so far this season, failing to really insert himself into the rotation. For all intents and purposes, Brooklyn should be a full go versus the Magic tonight. Orlando can’t say the same, with one of its top players in Paolo Banchero listed out with a right high ankle sprain.

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Drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, he’s been a vital piece of the Magic’s puzzle in the last handful of years, but has missed most of the season due to injury. Banchero haș played in two games so far this season, having averaged 24.5 points on 70% shooting across that small sample.

His absence is sure to send ripples across the Magic’s starting lineup and rotation, with players like Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and more likely to pick up slack in the scoring and play-making department. The Nets and Magic will tip off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY at 5:30 p.m. ET. Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams.

He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.