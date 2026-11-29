Kyland Reed and Daniel Cobbs are off Baylor’s final availability report after missing last week’s game against Texas Tech. Baylor safety Colin Peacock is a game

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs during the second half at McLane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kyland Reed and Daniel Cobbs are off Baylor’s final availability report after missing last week’s game against Texas Tech.at No. 17 Houston. Peacock was doubtful on the previous report and is the only Baylor player whose status is still up in the air.

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The same six Bears who were ruled outLinebacker Kyland Reed and safety Daniel Cobbs were both probable on the previous report and are off the final one, clearing the way for them to. Both were questionable on Friday’s report last week before being listed as game-time decisions against Texas Tech. Neither played in Baylor’s 20–10 loss.