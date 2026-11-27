The Mavericks have already won their NBA Cup Group, but tonight could go a long way towards seeding.

Nov 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May reacts during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Dallas Mavericks will close out NBA Cup Group Play on Friday night on the road against the Phoenix Suns. Dallas has already clinched the group with a perfect 3-0 record, but a fourth win would have them as one of the top two seeds in the West.

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Phoenix has been eliminated from advancing after losing to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, which puts them at 1-2 and out of the race for the Wild Card. Dallas is currently the second seed, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have a better point differential by just three points. Minnesota plays the Memphis Grizzlies in its final Group Play game, and the Grizzlies don't have Cam Boozer for now.