The No. 9 UCLA Bruins host the No. 15 USC Trojans in a high-stakes Crosstown Rivalry game with Big Ten championship implications. Key players Braylan Shelby and GianCarlo Rufo are listed as available, while UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach is dealing with a minor hip injury following a loss to Michigan.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The latest chapter of the hostile Crosstown Rivalry series between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will be written on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The No. 9 Bruins will host the No. 15 Trojans, and, as both teams are alive to make the Big Ten championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trojans look to retain the Victory Bell for the third consecutive season, and coach Lincoln Riley looks to move to 4-1 overall against USC’s crosstown rival. Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.