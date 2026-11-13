Injured Woman Sues Tesla, Driver, and Event Organizers Over Fatal Highway Crash

A 70-year-old woman with severe injuries from a head-on collision on Highway 84 is suing Tesla, the 21-year-old driver, and event organizers, alleging reckless driving and ignored safety risks following video evidence of a Tesla speeding at over 80 mph before the crash.

The lawsuit comes months after NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained video showing a Tesla speeding along the winding highway before crashing head-on into another vehicle.

Hilda Gutierrez reports. The lawsuit comes months after NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained video showing a Tesla speeding along the winding highway before crashing head-on into another vehicle. A 70-year-old woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 84 in La Honda is suing Tesla, the driver and organizers of a nearby car event, alleging they ignored known safety risks that led to the collision.

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The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Mateo County Superior Court, comes nearly three months after the Aug. 30 crash, which reignited longstanding concerns about speeding and reckless driving along the mountain highways of San Mateo County. In September, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained video showing a Tesla Model Y accelerating to more than 80 mph along the winding highway before losing control, crossing double yellow lines and colliding head-on with an oncoming Honda SUV.

According to the lawsuit, the Honda’s driver, Michelle Brooks, suffered severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, fractured vertebrae and ribs, broken limbs and internal injuries. Brooks, a lifelong Bay Area resident who lives in Loma Mar, was on her way to volunteer at church when the crash occurred, the lawsuit states.

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The complaint names Tesla, 21-year-old driver Micah Zuglian, car club organizer Ethan Garabedian, who operates 9Burgring, and Ambassador Wine Bars LLC, which according to the filing hosted the Cars and Coffee gathering.

‘I'm always going to wonder': Santa Cruz woman with cancer warns against unapproved peptides According to the lawsuit, Zuglian was representing Tesla at the event and driving a company-owned Model Y when he offered two photographers a ride to demonstrate the vehicle’s performance. Video recorded by one of the passengers shows the Tesla accelerating through curves and a construction zone, at one point reaching 83 mph.

The posted speed limit along parts of that stretch of highway ranges from 35 to 40 mph. Brooks ’complaint accuses Tesla of negligence, including allegedly allowing an unfit driver to operate the vehicle. The lawsuit also alleges the car event organizers and venue were negligent in proceeding with a gathering despite warnings from local authorities about potential traffic hazards.

“We had the San Mateo Sheriff show up say, don’t have the event. You’re going to endanger someone. You had a San Mateo supervisor show up say, don’t do this event. And the host did it anyway”, said the plaintiff’s attorney, Niall McCarthy.

Garabedian defended the Cars and Coffee gathering, saying it was intended to bring car enthusiasts together and support a local business, not encourage dangerous driving. Garabedian maintained that the driver’s actions, rather than the event itself, were responsible for the crash.

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“We don’t condone any recklessness—or donuts, burnouts, revving, anything,” Garabedian said during the September interview. “We’re here to have a safe event. ” Garabedian said Tesla participated as a vendor and that a company representative was behind the wheel when the collision happened. The crash occurred along a network of mountain roads that residents and county officials say has long attracted drivers testing the limits of high-performance vehicles.

“How bad do you need to sell one more car? Do you really need that money so much that you’re gonna endanger the lives of everyone on the road by sending an employee and a Tesla car to a race club”, said McCarthy.

An NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit analysis of California Highway Patrol collision data, accessed through UC Berkeley’s Transportation Injury Mapping System, found 21 people were killed and 792 injured in crashes along highways 84, 35 and 9 in San Mateo County over the five-year period examined in September. Those figures include crashes involving a range of circumstances and do not establish how many were caused by speeding or street racing.

Residents have repeatedly complained about reckless driving along the narrow, winding roads, with some posting signs reminding motorists that public highways are not racetracks. San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller previously told NBC Bay Area that his office, tried to discourage organizers from holding the August event because of concerns about traffic safety. County officials have pursued increased enforcement and roadway improvements to address the problem.

At the time of NBC Bay Area’s September report, the county was also considering additional CHP patrols and exploring whether mountain communities could be included in California’s speed-camera pilot program. According to the filing, Brooks is a retired project administrator, who previously enjoyed gardening, traveling and community volunteer work, but now faces ongoing medical treatment and recovery from extensive injuries.