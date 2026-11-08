Injured North Royalton firefighter is recovering as community prepares for Ryan Milligan’s funeral

The North Royalton Fire Department gave an update Saturday on the firefighter who was seriously injured while responding to a house fire that killed fellow firefighter Ryan Milligan.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - The North Royalton Fire Department gave an update Saturday on the firefighter who was seriously injured while responding to a house fire that killed fellow firefighter Ryan Milligan.

Milligan, 36, of Seven Hills, died while battling the fire. The fire happened around 8 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 2100 block of West Royalton Road in Broadview Heights. Firefighter Andrew Protsman, 38, of Parma, suffered serious injuries from the fire. The update from the fire department on Protsman comes ahead of Milligan’s funeral service Monday at 11 a.m. at Grace Church in Middleburg Heights, according to his obituary.

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North Royalton Mayor Paul F. Marnecheck II previously confirmed that Protsman was in stable condition and expected to recover. The fire department shared Saturday on social media that Protsman “is in good spirits, all things considered” and “has a long road to recovery, but he is fighting the good fight. ” The department said it visits him daily and asks the community to keep praying for Protsman and his family.

Funeral service details for Milligan The funeral service for Firefighter Milligan will be held Monday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Grace Church on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights, according to Milligan’s obituary. Visitation will also be held Sunday at Grace Church from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Instead of flowers, Firefighter Milligan’s obituary asks for memorial contributions to be made to Blue Coats to support the families of fallen safety force members.

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According to Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, the procession will take place Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. at Busch Funeral and Crematory Services, located at 7501 Ridge Road in Parma. Busch provided the following procession route: Travel south on Ridge Road to Route 82 in North Royalton. Turn west onto Route 82, passing the North Royalton fire station. Continue west on Route 82 to York Road.

Turn north onto York Road, passing the second North Royalton fire station. Turn west onto Sprague Road. Turn right onto Pearl Road and continue to Grace Church in Middleburg Heights. Following the funeral service at Grace Church, Busch Funeral and Crematory Services said the procession will: Turn right onto Pearl Road and continue to West 130th Street.

Turn north onto West 130th Street to Brookpark Road. Turn west onto Brookpark Road and continue to Holy Cross Cemetery. Community members are invited to line the procession route to show their support for Milligan’s family and friends, fellow firefighters and the entire fire service community.

North Royalton police ask public for grace ahead of Milligan’s funeral Monday The North Royalton Police Department asked for grace from the public Sunday as they “prepare to bid farewell to our fellow first responder, Ryan Milligan. ” The department said it will remain available for calls and maintain coverage of the city but asked the public to consider waiting until after Monday to address nonpressing matters.

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Police also advised the public that temporary road closures will affect Ridge Road, Royalton Road, York Road and Sprague Road from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday as the funeral procession moves through the city. Police asked the public to avoid those areas during that time. Here’s the entire message from the police department: The North Royalton Police Department respectfully requests everyone’s grace over the next few days as we prepare to bid farewell to our fellow first responder, Ryan Milligan.

We will still be available for calls for service and we will maintain coverage of the city, but if you have something that is not a pressing matter we would appreciate your consideration if we can deal with it after Monday. With the route posted, we would also request everyone be respectful of other’s private property if you choose to observe the procession along the route.

There will be temporary road closures throughout the city as the procession moves down Ridge Road to Royalton Road, up York Road and across Sprague Road. Please avoid those areas between 9am and 1030am on Monday, November 9th as there may be some lengthy delays. Thank you for the outpouring of support for the North Royalton Fire Department. They have been overwhelmed by the support and are greatly appreciative.

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