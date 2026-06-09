Inherited Retirement Flats Become Costly Burdens for Families as Service Charges Soar

Families inheriting retirement flats face huge financial losses due to high service charges and difficulty selling, with some forced to slash prices by over 50%.

Bereaved families are inheriting nearly unsellable retirement flats that cost them hundreds of pounds every month they remain stuck with them, a Money Mail investigation has revealed.

In some cases, they are slashing the asking price in half just to secure a sale, leaving them with a fraction of the inheritance their loved one had intended. Would-be buyers are deterred by rising service charges, which have reached an average of 4,090 pounds per year, according to analysis by estate agent Hamptons. That is up from 2,784 pounds in 2021, representing a staggering 47 percent increase over five years.

By comparison, service charges across all flats have risen by 33 percent over the same period. Families must pay the service charge on retirement flats even when they are empty.

Therefore, those struggling to sell face huge costs, transforming their inheritance into a growing burden rather than the financial gift their loved one intended. In one case seen by Money Mail, the son and daughter of a deceased resident are being charged 15,000 pounds a year, including council tax, while the property sits empty and they struggle to find a buyer.

Ronald Morse-Carter and his wife Sylvia inherited a McCarthy and Stone retirement flat from his mother Constance when she died at age 93 in 2020. She bought the one-bedroom flat in Carnforth, Lancashire, in 2018 for 199,999 pounds and passed away less than two years later.

Ronald and Sylvia, both 75 and living in Portsmouth, Hampshire, have been trying to sell the flat ever since, but it is attracting no interest even though they have reduced the asking price to just 95,000 pounds. The couple desperately want to be rid of it, as they worry their own children could become burdened as well. The flat can only be occupied by someone over the age of 60, which severely limits the buyer pool.

Meanwhile, Ronald and Sylvia must pay the service charge, close to 3,000 pounds per year, along with 150 pounds in ground rent. They have resorted to renting the property out to avoid losing more money. They earn 780 pounds per month, which covers the service charge, a 10.5 percent letting agent commission, and an additional 1 percent subletting fee to McCarthy and Stone.

Ronald says, This is a millstone around my neck that needs to be sold, but I don't want to just give it away for nothing. He tried for 12 months to sell through McCarthy and Stone Resales and a local estate agent with very little interest, all while continuing to pay the full service charge.

He notes that council tax on the property would have doubled to 3,828 pounds if left vacant for more than one year, as unoccupied homes can face an empty property fee at a higher rate. Therefore, he let it out to a single elderly woman.

Then he tried selling through a modern auction system, but again no interest except a very low offer. The flat was first valued and listed at 160,000 pounds, reduced by stages to 130,000 pounds and now sits at 95,000 pounds. The agent has been informed that as a reluctant landlord, Ronald would accept 80,000 pounds. Sylvia and Ronald had hoped to use the sale proceeds to help family.

Sylvia says, Ronalds daughter Jenny died shortly after his mother. She has two children, a teenage son and daughter. We didn't plan to use the sale proceeds for ourselves - we planned to help them. But we're not sure what we will be able to give them.

Retirement flats can be attractive to elderly people who want some support in later life without needing a care home. Amenities may include a 24-hour emergency call system, a house manager during working hours for support, and communal spaces where residents can meet neighbors and family. Some developments offer guest rooms for family members to stay overnight, typically at a nightly fee.

Additionally, retirement villages may provide lounges, restaurants, gyms, pools, and social activities, affording residents an excellent lifestyle combining independence with available care. The service charge may appear high but can be worthwhile compared to care home costs. David Fell, lead analyst at Hamptons, says that the relatively high service charges attached to many developments are a drop in the ocean compared to the costs of moving into a care home.

For anyone who does not need the level of support provided by a care home, purchasing a retirement flat is a much more cost-effective option. Similarly, someone who decides to stay in a larger family home and buy in support may eventually find it more cost-effective to move into a retirement scheme.

However, for the inheritors, these flats often become financial traps, with high ongoing costs and limited resale potential





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