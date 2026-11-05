Inheritance Drives U.S. Housing Market as Baby Boomer Wealth Transfer Begins

Rising borrowing costs and home prices force younger Americans to rely on inherited wealth. This report details how the Baby Boomer wealth shift is transforming the first-time buyer landscape.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has released new data indicating that the predicted 'silver tsunami' in the U.S. housing market is beginning to impact the industry, albeit at a slower pace than initially anticipated. A significant number of first-time homebuyers are now relying on inheritance to purchase property, driven by stubbornly high borrowing costs and rising home prices. This trend highlights a generational shift where older, financially secure individuals are increasingly entering the market thanks to wealth transfer red from aging Baby Boomers.

Core Mechanism of Wealth Transfer

Experts have long forecasted that millions of aging Baby Boomers would be responsible for the largest historical transfer of wealth, with Cerulli Associates estimating $85 trillion will pass to Gen Xers and millennials in the U.S. through 2048. Part of this massive wealth transfer is expected to occur through real estate, as Boomers are estimated to hold approximately $20 trillion in real estate assets. However, the market is experiencing this as a slow trickle rather than a sudden wave. High borrowing costs are keeping many older Americans who own their homes free and clear from downsizing or listing their properties for younger families.

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Despite the market being in a state of hibernation, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers report confirms that wealth transfer is transforming the buying market. For many Americans, inheritance is the decisive factor between being priced out or successfully buying a home. The report notes that while the transfer is not yet a tsunami, it is actively reshaping the demographics and financial capabilities of current homebuyers.

Stakeholder Positions and Buyer Profiles

This year, 10 percent of first-time buyers reported funding their purchase through inheritance, marking the highest share on record and the fourth consecutive year of increases. By comparison, 62 percent of first-time buyers cited using savings, while 30 percent used financial assets such as stocks, bonds, 401(k)s, IRAs, or cryptocurrency. Additionally, 25 percent mentioned using a gift or loan from a relative or friend, underscoring the critical role of familial financial support in current homeownership.

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The influence of inherited wealth is particularly pronounced among first-time cash buyers. Twenty-eight percent of this group used inheritance to buy, compared to only 9 percent of first-time buyers who financed their purchase. Another 21 percent of first-time cash buyers used proceeds from the sale of a primary residence, which often represents an inherited property since these respondents had never bought a home independently before. This data illustrates a clear distinction between financed and cash transactions in the current market.

The traditional profile of a first-time homebuyer in America has shifted dramatically. The median age of first-time buyers is now 40 years old, a significant increase from the late 1980s when they were typically in their late 20s. All-cash, first-time buyers are even older, with a median age of 54. Consequently, the first-time buyer in 2026 is increasingly a middle-aged, financially stronger individual or a family-assisted buyer rather than a young adult starting their career.

Real-World Impact and Future Outlook

The share of first-time buyers in the market remains near historic lows at 22 percent, up just 1 percentage point from last year. This figure is nearly half of what it was before the financial crisis of 2008, when the historical norm was 40 percent. Affordability has eroded dramatically since then, exacerbated by the start of the pandemic and the subsequent rise in borrowing costs. The NAR reports that the overall median age of buyers in the U.S. is 58 years, while the typical repeat buyer is 62 years old.

Borrowing costs have begun climbing again after the start of the war in Iran, contradicting expert predictions that mortgage rates would decrease by the end of 2026. As of the week ending October 29, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.24 percent, up from 6.17 percent a year earlier, according to Freddie Mac. These high costs, compounded by rising home prices, have severely hindered access to a first home for many consumers.

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Among first-time buyers, saving for a down payment remains a significant obstacle, cited by 28 percent of respondents. Within this group, 54 percent identified high rent as the primary reason saving was difficult. Other barriers included student loans for 40 percent, credit-card debt for 36 percent, and car loans for 35 percent. These financial pressures keep many young people on the sidelines of the housing market.

The gap between those excluded from the market and those empowered by inherited wealth is likely to widen over time. This divergence will result in substantial financial differences in the future. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) estimates that delaying homeownership by a decade can result in approximately $150,000 in lost equity gains. This statistic highlights the long-term economic impact of current housing affordability challenges.