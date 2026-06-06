Inglourious Basterds Revival: Brad Pitt's War Film Gains Traction on Streaming Charts

The 2009 war film Inglourious Basterds, directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Brad Pitt, is experiencing a revival on streaming platforms, including Peacock in the United States and the Apple TV store internationally. The film's enduring popularity can be attributed to its unique blend of action, drama, and dark humor, as well as its talented ensemble cast, which includes Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, and Mélanie Laurent.

With growing anticipation for Brad Pitt 's two projects, Heart of the Beast and The Adventures of Cliff Booth, scheduled to arrive this fall, fans are revisiting some of his earlier works, especially his war films .

One of these is gaining traction on the streaming charts once again, seventeen years after it hit theaters, proving itself to be the perfect late-night binge. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film sees Pitt portray a battle-hardened commanding officer who leads a group of mostly Jewish American soldiers to assassinate Nazi Germany's leadership in France during the Second World War.

Released stateside on August 21, 2009, Inglourious Basterds is a highly successful co-production between the United States and Germany which also became Tarantino's highest-grossing film at the time. In addition to Pitt, who portrays Lieutenant Aldo Raine, the war gem's ensemble cast includes Christoph Waltz as the extremely ruthless Austrian SS officer Standartenführer Hans Landa; Michael Fassbender as the British film critic turned commando Lieutenant Archie Hicox; Eli Roth as the brooding Sergeant Donny Donowitz; Diane Kruger as German film star turned spy, Bridget von Hammersmark; and Mélanie Laurent as the vengeful French Jewish cinema owner Shosanna Dreyfus.

As one of Tarantino's most satisfying works, Inglourious Basterds is experiencing a revival on the streamer Peacock in the United States, where it ranked among the top 10 trending titles on June 1, 2026. The rest of the week has also seen the WWII action hit surge on VOD charts internationally, particularly on the Apple TV store in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Ukraine, Lithuania, and El Salvador.

This represents continued progress for the 2009 movie, following its critical and commercial success upon its theatrical release. The film's enduring popularity can be attributed to its unique blend of action, drama, and dark humor, which continues to captivate audiences worldwide. The movie's ensemble cast, which includes some of the most talented actors of our time, adds to its appeal, making it a must-watch for fans of war films and Tarantino's distinctive style.

As the film continues to gain traction on streaming platforms, it is clear that Inglourious Basterds remains a timeless classic that will continue to entertain and inspire audiences for years to come.





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