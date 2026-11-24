Inglewood businesses relocate for the Transit Connector while Head Start mandates end, impacting staff wages and early childhood education funding.

Randy's Donuts and Chinese Food is moving to a new location on Market Street, according to an Inglewood Transit Connector consultant, while crews demolish the eatery's old shopping center a few blocks away.

Relocation Status for Market Street Businesses

When Inglewood city officials broke ground on Market Street last month for the new Inglewood Transit Connector, it came at a cost: More than 20 businesses were booted from their stores to make room for the central hub of the stadium shuttle bus network.

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Now, as crews demolish the shopping center at the corner of Florence Avenue and Market Street, a project consultant said about half of those businesses - including stalwarts like Red's Flavor Table and House of Tacos - are set to stay in or around the historic commercial district.

Results are mixed for the rest, according to a list provided by Karly Katona, a managing director for Trifiletti Consulting working with businesses on relocation plans. Some are relocating to other corners of Inglewood or further afield to spots in Lawndale or Los Angeles.

Hair stylists from the Inglewood Beauty Salon are scattering to a handful of different locations. Silk's Nails and Inglewood Pedi Cab haven't found locations yet. Project planners say they haven't heard from the Inglewood Beauty Salon, GMD Store, or Glacier Water Dispensary and that DD's Discounts hasn't shared any new location, but is relocating staff to other stores.

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Transit Goals vs. Community Frustration

City officials say the Inglewood Transit Connector is designed to alleviate event-day traffic in Inglewood and push foot traffic to the city's Market Street commercial corridor.

Demolishing the shopping center, though, has frustrated some of the people who live in the neighborhood while several businesses said they weren't keen on moving.

Have thoughts on the changes coming to Market Street or questions for officials? We want to hear them.

Federal Head Start Wage Policy Ends

Bright Starts Center, a Head Start site in south Los Angeles, provides learning opportunities via play, meals and dual language instruction.

The Trump administration has rolled back mandatory pay hikes for Head Start employees, including provisions intended to cover basic living costs and raise pay closer to that of public preschool teachers.

In a final rule published Monday, the Administration for Children and Families said the rollback would give local programs "maximum local flexibility to design compensation packages and provide services that best meet the needs of their communities."

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The rule is set to take effect Jan. 15, 2027 - 60 days after the final rule's publication.

Expert Concerns Over Staffing and Funding

Head Start staff and early childhood experts say the requirements aimed to address longstanding problems with low wages and staff retention. The problem, they say, was that the federal government did not provide additional funding to help programs raise pay.

"The bottom line is that you remove the federal wage and benefit requirements, but you don't change the competitive pressures or the staffing shortages that continue to limit programs," said Luis Bautista, executive director of the Head Start and Early Learning Division at the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

Removing the requirement also complicates the push for additional funding, Bautista said. Although the rollback does not preclude programs from increasing pay, they have no new federal funding to cover those costs.

Deregulation is often tied to the idea that it reduces costs that can be used to serve more children, said Daniel Hains, chief policy and professional advancement officer at the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

"But when you actually talk to program leaders, when you talk to educators, you see that sometimes the opposite is true," he said