Court documents state Mayor James Butts alleged City Council candidate Leonard Redway challenged him to a physical fight on Sept. 18.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts was granted a restraining order against a City Council candidate after he challenged the mayor to a physical fight, according to court documents.

Butts was granted a no-contact order and a 100-yard stay-away order from Inglewood resident and City Council candidate Leonard Redway after he allegedly accosted the mayor on Sept. 18, court documents state. A police report that was filed three days after the confrontation noted that Butts alleged Redway “chest bumped” him two times, then raised his arms and yelled, “Let’s do this,” as a challenge to physically fight.

Also read Inglewood mayor gets restraining order against City Council candidate

According to the police report, Butts was walking west on Queen Street near Market Street on Sept. 18 when he saw two men next to a parked vehicle near the end of an alley. Redway is accused of approaching Butts in an aggressive manner, then stepping in front of him and yelling, “I’m not afraid of you.

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” The mayor then walked the opposite direction to get away from Redway, who followed him and continued to challenge him to a fight, according to the police report. The report stated that Bernard McCrumby, Development Services Department Director of Inglewood, intervened and asked Redway about his actions. McCrumby corroborated Butts’ statement to officers in a police report. According to the planning director, he witnessed Redway appearing to challenge Butts to a physical fight on Sept. 18.

McCrumby also stated in the report that he stepped in between the two men to de-escalate the confrontation. Butts and Redway then walked away in opposite directions. Redway has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Butts at any public event and away from his home, the mayor confirmed. The order also imposed a restriction on his ability to possess firearms. The restraining order is in effect for three years.