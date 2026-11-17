Inglewood Mayor Kevin Butts obtained a three-year restraining order against City Council candidate Darnice Redway following a September confrontation, a decision Redway plans to appeal amid an active election.

Inglewood Mayor Kevin Butts secured a three-year restraining order against City Council District 1 candidate Darnice Redway, a legal development that has intensified tensions in the local election cycle. The order, filed by Butts on Oct. 7, stems from a physical confrontation that occurred on Sept. 19 outside a community event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Confrontation Details and Legal Basis

Court documents reveal that Mayor Butts alleged Redway chest bumped him and verbally threatened to engage in a fight outside the venue. The mayor's legal team argued that these actions constituted unlawful violence and harassment, prompting the request for immediate protective relief from the court.

Also read NYC Mayor Mamdani, Commissioner Tisch disband NYPD's Strategic Response Group

The restriction legally prohibits Redway from owning firearms, ammunition, or body armor. An exception is made for his professional duties as an armed security guard at a local museum, acknowledging his specific employment requirements while limiting general access to weapons.

Defense Arguments and Appeal Plans

Darnice Redway's attorney, Jaaye Person-Lynn, immediately criticized the court's decision, stating that the evidence failed to demonstrate any unlawful violence. Person-Lynn emphasized that the two men had never experienced negative interactions since their initial meeting in 2014.

Advertisement

Person-Lynn expressed confidence that an appeal will be successful, noting that the mayor himself testified that Redway never stalked, harassed, or showed up at locations where he knew the mayor would be present. The attorney argued there was no showing that any negative conversation would occur again.

During the proceedings, Redway testified that he denied physically touching or threatening the mayor. Instead, Redway claimed the situation escalated after Mayor Butts walked past his car, made a throat-slashing hand gesture, and verbally threatened to end him, allegations that Butts denied during his own testimony.

Witness Testimony and Environmental Context

Bernard McCrumby, Inglewood's development services director, provided eyewitness accounts of the Sept. 19 incident. McCrumby testified that he observed the two men arguing in an alley near Locust and East Queen streets.

McCrumby described Redway as visibly upset and standing in an aggressive posture during the altercation. This testimony supported the claim that Redway verbally confronted the mayor following the alleged threat, even if physical contact was disputed.

Advertisement

Redway acknowledged respecting the court's authority despite disagreeing with the outcome. He characterized the legal battle as a symptom of the broader political environment, suggesting that his involvement in advocating for a father seeking help regarding his daughter placed him in the middle of a political firing squad.

Election Implications and Next Steps

As of Friday afternoon, Darnice Redway held third place in the race for the City Council District 1 seat with 23% of the vote. He currently trails candidates Keokia Childress and Yolanda Davidson in the ongoing primary contest.

Redway stated he has no plans to concede the race until the official vote certification takes place on Nov. 27. He believes the restraining order is a political maneuver rather than a genuine safety concern, given the lack of prior negative history between the two officials.

The legal case highlights the personal and professional conflicts emerging within Inglewood's local politics. The outcome of Redway's appeal and the final election results on Nov. 27 will determine the future leadership of the city and the standing of the involved candidates.