Inglewood City Councilmember Gloria Gray's motion to audit WOW Media contracts died without a vote after colleagues rejected the measure, ending immediate efforts to verify revenue owed to the city.

Inglewood City Council member Gloria Gray's proposal to audit the city's multimillion-dollar deals with billboard company WOW Media died without a vote on Tuesday afternoon after all four of her colleagues on the City Council refused to support it.

Audit Proposal Faces Unified Council Opposition

Gray's proposal called for an independent reviewer to dig into how much WOW has pulled in over recent years and whether it has paid the city everything it contractually owes. The audit could have cost up to $150,000, according to a report prepared by Gray. The ballot audit got a flicker of support from Councilmember Eloy Morales in October, but Gray said she couldn't say why he and others didn't back the audit on Tuesday. The LA Local has reached out to Morales.

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Financial Stakes for City Services and Revenue

Inglewood's city budget relies on as much as $8 million a year from its billboard deals, city staff estimate. If an audit found WOW owed more than that, the extra money could boost the fund that pays for basic city services from police to parks. Gray said she fielded questions from multiple residents concerning whether the city is getting everything it's owed from WOW. She also noted that the financial relationship with SoFi Stadium adds complexity to these ongoing negotiations.

Contractual Limits and Existing Review Mechanisms

The lone comment on Gray's proposal during Tuesday's meeting came from Butts, who confirmed with city staff that an audit procedure is built into WOW's deals with the city. The terms of those deals could limit how deep any auditor could go. Two WOW contracts reviewed by The LA Local allow the city 30 days after WOW submits its annual revenue report to request an audit. Butts did not respond to an inquiry to determine if the city has ever requested such an audit. Gray told The LA Local on Friday that a 30-day review window is bad policy and that she isn't giving up on a billboard audit in the future.

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Political Context and Campaign Finance Dynamics

Gray's failed motion is a rarity for a city council that typically votes in lockstep and came against the backdrop of the upcoming election. The council member is challenging Butts for his seat and, with just over a week until county election officials certify results, the election also sucked in Inglewood's big business interests. Hollywood Park, the development that houses SoFi Stadium, set its financial muscle against Butts' bid for reelection. Butts, for his own part, has received a chunk of his campaign funds from billboard companies and developers. Both candidates have said they aren't influenced by who supports their campaign.

Ongoing Conflicts Between City and Stadium Interests

Inglewood officials and their stadium counterparts have been brawling since last summer over billboards, stadium taxes and infrastructure payments. Earlier this year, the court ruled in favor of the city's argument that it wasn't legally valid regarding certain taxes, and stadium and billboard companies clashed this fall over ballot measure attempts to change city rules around advertising rules and ticket taxes. Voters appear to be rejecting the measure, as of Tuesday's ballot count. A prior proposal which would have restricted commercial ads along city roads and sidewalks also faced significant opposition from business interests linked to the stadium development.