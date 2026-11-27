Infosys Limited secured over 2,000 new H-1B visas in FY2026, leading Texas firms as political tension mounts over immigration policies in the state.

Infosys Limited recorded a dramatic surge in new H-1B visa approvals for the 2026 fiscal year, signaling a significant expansion in its U.S. workforce amidst heightened political scrutiny. Federal data released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirms that the number of new employment visas granted to the company rose from 257 in fiscal 2025 to 2,088 in fiscal 2026. This eightfold increase represents the highest volume of new approvals for any company filing requests from Texas during this period.

Infosys Limited Visa Statistics Breakdown

The specific figures published by USCIS reveal that Infosys Limited secured a total of 4,205 approved H-1B visas for the 2026 fiscal year, which spanned from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. This total includes both newly approved visas and continuing extensions, marking a 47 percent increase from the 2,856 visas approved in the previous fiscal year. Although the 2,088 new approvals represent a slight dip from the 2,489 new visas granted in fiscal 2024, the current year's performance still places Infosys Limited ahead of major competitors in the state.

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When ranking all companies by total visa approvals from Texas, Infosys Limited took the top spot with 4,205 visas. The second-place position went to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, another Indian tech giant, with 3,513 approved visas. Tesla Inc., led by Elon Musk, followed in third place with 2,368 visas. These rankings highlight the continued dominance of Indian technology firms in securing labor visas within the state, despite the political climate shifting against such practices in certain sectors.

Federal Project Firewall and Fee Increases

The surge in visa approvals occurs against a backdrop of stricter federal enforcement and increased financial barriers for employers. In September 2025, the Department of Labor launched Project Firewall to safeguard the rights and wages of American workers, aiming to ensure that H-1B visas are not used to undercut the domestic labor force. Under this initiative, the government investigates employees to verify that specialty occupations truly require highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor's degree or equivalent, rather than serving as a source of cheap labor.

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Simultaneously, the Trump administration significantly altered the financial landscape for visa sponsorship by raising the application fee in September 2025. The fee jumped to $100,000, a stark contrast to the previous range of $960 to $7,380 reported by the Congressional Research Service. Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-Deremer emphasized that the administration is committed to ending practices that harm American workers, stating that Project Firewall ensures no employers abuse the visa system at the expense of the workforce. Companies found in violation of these rules face potential fines and bans from the H-1B program.

Texas Political Controversy Over Visas

Immigration policy has become a central point of contention in Texas, where H-1B visa applications have surged in Republican-dominated suburban districts. An August 2026 analysis by LayoffHedge of federal labor data showed that the fastest-growing congressional districts for H-1B visas between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2025 were all represented by Texan Republicans. This demographic shift has sparked backlash from some nativist political figures, including Bo French, a candidate for the Texas Railroad Commission, who faced criticism for comments regarding South Asian students at a University of Texas football game in September 2026.

Political action on this front began in January 2026 when Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive freezing new H-1B visas for state agencies and public universities. The policy required written permission from the Texas Workforce Commission for any new petitions, though it did not affect private companies like Infosys Limited. Abbott lost his reelection bid earlier this month to Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who has since announced plans to scrap the policy upon entering office, calling it nonsensical. Despite the political shift, the state's demographic landscape has changed significantly, with the Asian Indian population growing from 231,391 in 2010 to 551,305 in 2024 according to the American Community Survey.

Ongoing Impact on Tech Workforce

The H-1B visa remains a critical mechanism for U.S. employers to hire non-American workers in specialty occupations, defined by the Department of Labor as roles requiring a body of highly specialized knowledge. In fiscal 2024, 68.6 percent of all H-1B visas granted were received by Indian nationals, underscoring the reliance of the technology sector on this specific demographic. While Infosys Limited filed its requests from Richardson, Texas, where its U.S. headquarters is located, the approved visas do not necessarily mean all recipients will work in Texas, as placements can occur across the country.

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The interplay between corporate demand for specialized labor and political efforts to restrict immigration continues to define the H-1B landscape. As the Trump administration enforces stricter compliance through Project Firewall and higher fees, companies must navigate a more complex regulatory environment. For Infosys Limited, the ability to secure over 2,000 new visas in fiscal 2026 suggests that demand for its specialized technical talent remains strong, even as political rhetoric in states like Texas grows increasingly hostile to large-scale foreign hiring.