INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of information technology (IT) students put their skills to the test Friday at the 2026 IT Challenge hosted by Ivy Tech and TechPoint. The students faced challenges and used equipment they can expect to find as professionals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of information technology students put their skills to the test Friday at the 2026 IT Challenge hosted by Ivy Tech and TechPoint.

The students faced challenges and used equipment they can expect to find as professionals. They competed using what they have been learning in their classes for a chance to earn scholarships.

Also read US attorney: Seized 3-D printer turned firearms into machine guns in Indiana

“Indiana’s workforce is evolving rapidly, and at Ivy Tech, we are committed to ensuring out students have the skills and experience to meet the needs of employers today and into the future,” Ivy Tech President Marty Pollio said. “The IT challenge brings that mission to life, giving students the opportunity to put their skills to the test, connect with industry leaders and explore the exciting career opportunities ahead of them.

” Christian Ralles, one of Friday’s competitors, said the challenge presented him with an opportunity he’d likely miss out on otherwise.

Advertisement

“I can’t afford to buy a Cisco switch to mess around with at my house,” he said. “So, having one to mess around with in person is so great. ” More than 20 industry partners were in attendance, which gave competitors a chance to network and open the door for future opportunities.

Michael Bottorff, vice president of information technology, business and entrepreneurship at Ivy Tech, said competitors were encouraged to bring their resumes and talk to the employers about existing jobs.

“So, not only does it give them a chance to show their skills, they might leave today with the opportunity for an internship or an apprenticeship,” he said. George Patino, another competitor Friday, said the IT Challenge highlighted the importance of technology in our everyday lives, and showcased the importance of the humans keeping it going.

“Attacks are becoming more real,” he said. “I genuinely think that it is becoming more important nowadays to rely on future generations coming up. ” The firs place winners of the 2026 challenge included five students from different Ivy Tech campuses, including Indianapolis and three students from other Indiana schools such as Purdue, the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Indiana University Indianapolis.