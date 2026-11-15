‘Informant X’ offers a peek into the shadowy business of extracting jail confessions in LA County

The professional snitch was used by law enforcement more than 200 times in Southern California jails, but then things went sideways in Long Beach.

The professional snitch — convicted of shooting at an occupied vehicle — earned up to $1,000 every time police placed him in a Southern California jail to extract confessions from newly arrested murder suspects.

Informant X, whose name is redacted in police records, estimated in an interview with Long Beach police internal affairs investigators that he had done 200 such operations from 2013 to 2015. The informant’s handler, a former Long Beach homicide detective, during the Christmas holiday in 2015 lost track of the snitch, who cut off his GPS monitor and got into a drunken brawl outside a Castaic movie theater. The detective lied to the monitoring agency about Informant X’s whereabouts.

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More than 10 years later, the informant debacle has resurfaced in an effort by a defense attorney to derail a small-time drug case. The Informant X episode also has tossed back the curtain on a then loosely run Los Angeles County program specializing in so-called Perkins operations. Such operations focus on using police operatives to question inmates before they are formally charged or represented by a lawyer, at which point such behavior becomes illegal.

The secretly recorded interactions are guided by the landmark 1990 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Perkins v. Illinois. In the case of Informant X, the program was so disorganized and the detectives so untrained that the snitch told investigators he often had to tell the cops what to do.

“Sometimes I’ll work with … detectives where I literally have to walk them through every single part, ‘Hey, this is what you have to do. This is what’s happening. This is what’s going on,’ ” Informant X told investigators.

“They don’t know Perkins. They don’t know how to handle me. They’ve never done these things before. ” Long Beach police did not return an email seeking comment.

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The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said it “has consistently ensured that its Perkins policy complies with our ethical and constitutional obligations. ” The Informant X episode is central to a dismissal motion by attorney Scott Sanders on behalf of Lonnie Jacobs, who is accused of taking drugs into a Long Beach jail facility.

Sanders is the attorney who in 2014 unmasked the illegal use of jailhouse informants in Orange County,In Long Beach, Sanders’ motion to dismiss the drug case is based on two arguments. First was that the Police Department failed to disclose that thehad himself been previously convicted for beating a man while off duty in Atlanta.

Second was that the department, as well as the District Attorney’s Office, failed to disclose the Informant X episode to targeted defendants. While Jacobs is not one of those defendants, the case shows the lengths that Sanders says authorities will go to conceal evidence in general.

“One of the most troubling aspects is the apparent concealment of the informant’s extraordinary misconduct from what may have been 100 or more defendants who had open cases at the time,” Sanders said in a statement. In 2015, Informant X was one of Los Angele County’s most prolific and well-paid Perkins agents, according to Sanders’ motion. He did operations in Inglewood, Los Angeles, Hawthorne, National City, Long Beach and elsewhere.

Long Beach’s Perkins program as a whole was gaining momentum at the time, having been credited in 2012 with helping to solve a quintuple murder. Informant X started as a professional snitch in 2013 while incarcerated in the Hawthorne city jail for shooting at an occupied vehicle. Detective Anthony Robles was credited with flipping Informant X and serving as his first handler.

In March 2015, Robles rotated back into patrol and Informant X was moved to the Long Beach city jail as one of three Perkins agents, according to police records. His handler there was homicide Detective Hugo Cortes.

“Investigative interviews and records reveal a fractured process in which both Hawthorne Police Department Investigator Anthony Robles and Detective Cortes loosely divided handling duties for Informant X,” said the motion. “It would become apparent that the two failed both to share information and reliably document their operations. ” Part of the bookkeeping problem was that the informants were paid in cash, with no interagency paper trail.

Cortes, under questioning in the internal affairs probe, said he learned on the fly how to conduct Perkins operations. In October 2015, prosecutors urged a judge to allow Informant X to serve the remainder of his nine-year sentence confined to his home in Castaic, according to the motion.

He was given an ankle monitor and admonished that he could not leave the home, except to assist law enforcement, assist prosecutors in court matters, or if he had a medical appointment or an emergency. The monitor was cut off before every jail operation, but was supposed to be reattached when the job was over. Informant X told investigators he often cut off the bracelet himself, before driving to the various jails for the operations.

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He said it was up to him to then get it reattached. The detectives would email or call the monitoring company, Sentrak, to let it know what was going on.

“It’s hit and miss. It depends. So you get a homicide detective whose caseload is, I don’t know how … big,” said the informant.

“And … the job is done. There’s been times, many, many, many times where there’s no email sent to say, ‘Hey, he’s reattached. ’ ” One internal affairs investigator was astounded that Informant X’s handlers let him remove the ankle bracelet himself and drive unmonitored to the police station.

That lack of a policy blew up when Informant X cut off his bracelet on the morning of Dec. 24, 2015, after he was recruited by Cortes for a job at the Long Beach jail that night. However, the department decided to use two undercover officers, and Cortes told investigators he ordered Informant X to stand by.

According to records, the monitoring agency noticed that the bracelet had been taken off and contacted Cortes, who later informed the agency that the operation was concluded and the informant was headed home. Actually, Informant X had never gone to the station. The next evening, an intoxicated Informant X — with his bracelet still unattached — went to a midnight movie and got into an argument with two patrons who accused him of talking too loud.

After the show, he accosted the patrons outside the theater in the early morning of Dec. 26, 2015, and got into a fight. . Despite the brawl and the unattached monitor, Informant X went on to perform two other jobs in Long Beach and National City before he got the bracelet put back on. He was off the ankle monitor from Dec. 24 to Jan. 4, according to the motion.

Meanwhile, Cortes kept sending deceptive messages to Sentrak regarding Informant X’s whereabouts and status, according to the internal affairs investigation. The Internal Affairs probe revealed that law enforcement agencies conducting Perkins operations using Informant X lacked consistent procedures for handling snitches who were on electronic monitoring. Long Beach police Lt.

Patrick O’Dowd remarked in a memo to then Chief Robert Luna, who is now the Los Angeles County sheriff: “There was very loose administrative oversight of this process from the very beginning and it manifested into the misconduct. …he liability inherited by the department each time he violated the conditions of his agreement is staggering. ” The internal affairs probe recommended that Chief Luna terminate Cortes, but he had already resigned.

No criminal charges were ever filed against Cortes for helping Informant X evade monitoring, in violation of his court agreement. Cortes’ internal affairs investigation papers were put on the department’s public website in 2022 in response to state police transparency laws. Cortes could not be reached for comment.