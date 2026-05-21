Influential R-rated Content on Disney+

The rise of Disney+ to a significant platform for R-rated content, thanks to the company expanding their content library, and making it easily accessible to fans. The discussion also touches upon the strong box office success of Send Help, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe character Jon Bernthal's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Disney+ has become a mainstream platform for R-rated content due to Disney's expanding portfolio and making it accessible to fans. The top-rated feature on Disney+ is The Punisher: One Last Kill, a one-shot story with high gore content detailing Frank Castle's transformation in the MCU.

Another hit is Send Help, a horror film with demonic visuals and twists. There are also Predator: Badlands and Jon Bernthal's upcoming character Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Additionally, one can discover their Marvel Cinematic Universe hero personality





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Disney+ R-Rated Content Send Help Jon Bernthal Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel Cinema Cinematic Universe Animated Films Live-Action Features Gore Content Demons Horror Genre Action-Packed

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