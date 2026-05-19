Influencers Paid to Boost Steyer Campaign

Billionaire Tom Steyer is paying influencers to boost his California governor campaign, and some influencers, like Jaz Roche and Isaiah Washington, have been criticized for not disclosing their campaign payments. The most expensive primary campaign in state history has raised concerns about political advertising transparency and the intertwining of political campaigns with content creators. Lawmakers have enacted a law requiring influencers to be upfront in their posts about the payments made by political campaigns, but it has little accountability and its enforcement lacks penalties.

Billionaire Tom Steyer is paying influencers to boost his California governor campaign, and one influencer, Jaz Roche, used to hawk facial cleansing bars, baby wagons, and AI tools on Tiktok without disclosing her ties to the campaign.

A state law enacted to bring transparency to the political and content creator worlds has little accountability and has opened an investigation into one of Steyer's influencer videos. Meanwhile, another influencer, Isaiah Washington, received $10,000 for a now-deleted video that didn't disclose his campaign payments. Other influencers, including Latino mega-influencer Carlos Eduardo Espina, are being paid to post daily videos about Steyer. Complaints have been filed regarding numerous additional paid, undisclosed posts, and a digital media agency has been hired





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California Governor Campaign Influencer Stayer Carlos Eduardo Espina Isaiah Washington Payment Disclosures Political Advertising Transparency Content Creators Lawmakers Matt Zeller Dan Schur

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