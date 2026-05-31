Influencers Mourn the Loss of Their Young Daughters

Australian influencer Erin Oudshoorn is mourning the death of her 6-year-old daughter, Luella, who passed away peacefully in her arms on Tuesday, January 27. American influencer Williams is also dealing with a heartbreaking loss after confirming that her 2-year-old daughter Estelle died from multiple organ failure.

Australian influencer Erin Oudshoorn is mourning the death of her 6-year-old daughter, Luella, who passed away peacefully in her arms on Tuesday, January 27. Oudshoorn shared the devastating news via Instagram, stating that Luella was surrounded and profoundly loved by her extended family at the time of her passing.

Meanwhile, American influencer Williams is also dealing with a heartbreaking loss after confirming that her 2-year-old daughter Estelle died from multiple organ failure. According to Williams, Estelle was born with a congenital heart defect known as ventricular septal defect and underwent multiple surgeries to repair the condition. The first surgery was a success, but Estelle's postoperative course was marked by significant complications, including a complete heart block that required a second surgery.

Despite efforts to improve her health, Estelle was eventually removed from the transplant list for a second time due to various health complications, including sepsis and issues with blood clotting. Williams shared that Estelle's health had been declining over the past few months, and she spent several months hooked up to various hospital machines. The influencer expressed gratitude for the time she had with her daughter, saying that she cherished every moment they spent together.

In a separate incident, influencer Esther Thomas passed away on January 9, 2026, after undergoing an unsuccessful surgery. The family of Esther Thomas released a statement expressing their pain and regret over her sudden demise. They described Esther as their beloved sister and daughter, who will be deeply missed by her family and friends





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Influencers Daughters Death Heartbreak Condolences

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coping with the loss of a beloved pet and dealing with sibling rivalryDealing with the loss of a beloved pet and navigating difficult sibling relationships can be challenging. A woman shares her experience of losing her dog and how she copes with the grief, while another woman struggles with her sister's constant criticism and jealousy. Expert advice and support are offered to help those dealing with these issues.

Read more »

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo facing fine for 'sexist remarks' after French Open lossAdolfo Daniel Vallejo faces a significant fine for his sexist remarks at the French Open

Read more »

What Longevity Bro Influencers Get Wrong About Women, According To MDsThere are these things called hormones, and it turns out they make a huge impact on women's health.

Read more »

4 of 5 victims of Virginia bus crash were traveling to a family wedding, relative saysThe family wedding will go forward Sunday in South Carolina, but it also will be a time to mourn the loss.

Read more »