Influencer Tipster Robert Heneghan Barred from Filming at UK Racecourses After Charity Concerns

Racing authorities have blocked influencer‑tipster Robert Heneghan from recording gambling videos at Cheltenham and Aintree, citing breach of media‑rights rules and worries from gambling charities about his impact on young fans, especially after he involved darts champion Luke Littler in the content.

Racing regulators have confirmed that influencer‑tipster Robert Heneghan failed to obtain permission to film his high‑stakes gambling stunts at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals, and that any repeat attempt will be denied.

The Daily Mail Sport reports that gambling charities are alarmed by the influence Heneghan - an Irish-born tipster with close to one million social‑media followers - wields over young men, as he regularly posts videos of himself handing over thick bundles of cash to bookmakers and flaunting a jet‑set lifestyle. Heneghan's company, Pro Sports Advice (PSA), disclosed a retained profit of £1.73 million in its latest accounts and has built a subscriber base of more than 15,000 paying members for its betting tips.

In a controversial move, Heneghan persuaded 19‑year‑old world darts champion Luke Littler to appear in his videos at Cheltenham, despite UK Advertising Standards Authority rules that prohibit anyone under 25 from playing a prominent role in gambling advertising. There is no indication that Littler was aware of the breach or that he benefited from it.

Parents who contacted Daily Mail Sport warned that Heneghan's portrayal of gambling as a fast‑track to wealth and a glamorous lifestyle could have a damaging impact on impressionable youths. The Jockey Club, which oversees the racecourses, said it is committed to safe gambling and that it had already stopped Heneghan's crew from filming on one occasion during the Cheltenham Festival in March, when they attempted to bring professional camera equipment onto the grounds.

A Jockey Club spokesperson explained that no filming accreditation had ever been granted to Heneghan or his PSA team, and that any request to record commercial‑grade footage would be rejected. The club reiterated its policy that racegoers may not bring professional cameras or media equipment onto the track, nor use images or video for commercial purposes without permission from the Racecourse Media Group, the umbrella body that controls race‑course media rights.

The controversy deepened after Heneghan posted a video encouraging followers to wager with Gambana, an online bookmaker based in the Comoros that does not hold a valid licence, and then removed the post following regulator intervention. Although some of his content carries a responsible‑gambling disclaimer, the spectacle of him handing out thousands of pounds of cash runs counter to those messages.

In the same footage, Littler is seen celebrating with Heneghan after a horse Heneghan backed - The Mourne Rambler - won at Cheltenham, and hugging the tipster in a display that raised further concerns. The darts star's rival, world champion Luke Humphries, also appeared in a PSA post where each chose a horse for Heneghan to back with a £1,000 wager, with any winnings promised to charity.

Both Littler and Humphries have publicly denied any business relationship with PSA, emphasizing that they have no promotional ties to the tipster. Nonetheless, mainstream betting firms have expressed astonishment at the validation that figures like Littler provide to Heneghan, highlighting the broader issue of influencer‑driven gambling promotion and its potential risk to vulnerable audiences





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