Influencer Surprises Kelly Hu in Lady Deathstrike Costume

An influencer creates a viral moment by surprising actress Kelly Hu with an elaborate Lady Deathstrike cosplay on X. The video captures Hu's genuine reaction to the recreation of her iconic X-Men villain character.

A thirty-year-old social media influencer recently generated a viral moment by surprising actress Kelly Hu with an elaborate Lady Deathstrike cosplay. The video was shared on the social media platform X and features a direct video call from the influencer's studio setup to Hu. The clip captures the immediate emotional reaction of the actress as she views the detailed transformation and costume recreation on screen.

Surprising Kelly Hu With Lady Deathstrike Costume

As soon as Kelly Hu sees the influencer wearing the intricate costume, she screams with shock, exclaiming, "Oh my God… WTF." Her initial reaction quickly shifts from surprise to excitement as she examines the details more closely. The actress praises the effort put into the cosplay, telling the creator, "You look amazing! Girl, you look better than I did!" This compliment highlights the high quality of the recreation and the genuine admiration Hu has for the character's legacy.

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The influencer politely declines the comparison to the original performance. She replies, "No, no one can be better than the original, Auntie," showing respect for Hu's portrayal. During the conversation, a clip of Hu's emotional scene from the film appears on screen. This visual aid serves to bridge the gap between the actress's past performance and the influencer's current tribute. The moment underscores the enduring popularity of the character and the dedication of fans who recreate such iconic roles.

Recreating Signature Poses and Fighting Style

Following the initial greeting, the influencer recreates several of Lady Deathstrike's signature poses. She demonstrates crossing her arms and extending the character's metallic claws with precision. The video editor places these movements alongside stills of Kelly Hu from the original movie, allowing viewers to compare the cosplay directly with the source material. This side-by-side presentation emphasizes the accuracy of the costume design and the influencer's attention to detail.

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She also attempts to copy the villain's unique fighting style. While moving through the sequence, she jokes, "I was trying to do your bop, bop, bop, bop!" Her imitation leaves Kelly Hu laughing hysterically. The interaction captures the lighthearted and joyful nature of the exchange. It demonstrates how modern social media interactions can bring actors and fans together in shared appreciation of cinematic history.

Lady Deathstrike Role in Original X-Men Film

The film in which Kelly Hu originally portrayed the character was the second installment in the original X-Men film series. In the movie, Hu's character, Yuriko Oyama, worked as Colonel William Stryker's bodyguard. She became a major threat to Wolverine during the narrative. Her role as a cyborg assassin was significant, as Stryker used mind control to keep Yuriko under his command. This dynamic established her as a formidable opponent with abilities similar to the protagonist.

Stryker gave Yuriko adamantium claws, which made her a dangerous opponent in combat situations. Her fight with Wolverine at the Weapon X facility stands among the film's major action sequences. This confrontation highlights their similar abilities, including healing powers and metal claws. The scene is widely regarded as a key moment in the franchise. It showcases the physical prowess and thematic parallels between the two characters.

Comparing Comics and Film Portrayals

In the comics, Lady Deathstrike is depicted as a cyborg assassin who undergoes extensive body modifications. Kelly Hu's portrayal instead presents Yuriko as a mutant whose abilities mirror Wolverine's. This difference in origin stories distinguishes the film version from its comic book counterpart. Despite this adaptation choice, her role remains an important part of the film's story. It provides a compelling antagonist that challenges Wolverine both physically and emotionally.

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The influencer's recreation honors both the comic book history and the cinematic interpretation. By combining accurate costume elements with performance references, she bridges the gap between different media formats. The viral nature of the video on X demonstrates the continued interest in the X-Men universe. It also highlights the creativity of fans who invest time and resources into bringing these characters to life. The interaction serves as a testament to the lasting impact of early twenty-first-century superhero cinema.