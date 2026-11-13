Influencer retracts fraud allegations made against a grocery store in Seattle

Shirley took down a video that he posted in October where he accused Lam’s Seafood Asian Market of committing food stamp fraud.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Conservative YouTuber and influencer Nick Shirley speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on exposing fraud in Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 15, 2026 in Washington, DC.

CEO of O’Keefe Media Group James O'Keefe and Acting Vice-President of Policy and Government Affairs at the Project On Government Oversight Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette also testified about various fraud schemes uncovered across the U.S. Shirley took down a video that he posted in October where he accused Lam’s Seafood Asian Market of committing food stamp fraud. After the allegations of food stamp fraud came out, Lam’s Seafood Asian Market hired an attorney and sent Shirley a cease and desist letter.

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Lam’s operations manager Teizi Mersai said they would sue if necessary,“I have not uncovered any evidence that Lam’s itself engaged in EBT fraud,” Shirley said in a video posted this week.

“It was never my intention to make incorrect claims that Lam’s engaged or has engaged in EBT fraud. ”He said that when journalists make mistakes, it is important to make a correction so the public can know the error. Shirley was recently celebrated at the White House by President Donald Trump for his independent reporting on rampant fraud in Minnesota, specifically regarding daycares.

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Shirley's video, which was posted online in 2025, claimed members of Minnesota's Somali community were operating fake child-care centers to collect federal subsidies. The video went viral, as well as drew attention from Trump administration officials.

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