Nicole Wong Gets 10-Month Jail Term For Falsely Blaming Jailed Ex For Speeding

Parenting influencer Nicole Wong received a suspended sentence for using her jailed ex-partner's details to evade speeding fines, impacting her online brand and family life.

Parenting influencer Nicole Wong has been sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for twelve months, after a court found her guilty of perverting the course of justice. The Leeds-based mother-of-six pleaded guilty to three separate charges related to using her former partner's details to evade speeding penalties while he was imprisoned.

Recorder Ann Marie Trussler delivered the verdict at Lincoln Crown Court, ordering Wong to complete a probation requirement and perform 100 hours of unpaid community work. She was also disqualified from driving for 28 days, a restriction that directly impacts her daily logistics and family responsibilities as a busy content creator.

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The offenses occurred in August 2022, May 2023, and July 2024 when Wong was caught speeding by traffic enforcement systems. Instead of accepting the penalties for her own driving, she nominated her former partner as the driver responsible for each violation. This deception was maintained even though her ex-partner was in prison between May 2022 and February 2025.

The specific violations included driving at 48mph in a 40mph zone on two occasions, and traveling at 46mph on the third instance. These speeds were recorded across different years, highlighting a sustained pattern of behavior rather than a single isolated mistake. The court noted that the infractions were serious enough to warrant criminal charges despite the relatively minor speed excess.

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Wong, who resides in Leeds and maintains a significant online presence with 325,000 Instagram followers and 153,000 TikTok followers, had access to her ex-partner's driving license number. She utilized his bank details to pay the fines directly, ensuring the financial burden was removed from her own records. The error remained undiscovered until May 2025, long after her ex-partner had been released from custody.

During the hearing, her defense attorney, Michael Cranmer-Brown, argued that this case was not the most serious example of perverting the course of justice. He stated that the idea to use the ex-partner's details originated from the man she was living with at the time, suggesting it was not entirely her independent scheme. He emphasized that the victim did not wish to see her incarcerated due to the impact on their six children.

Extracts from a statement by Wong's former partner were read out in court on Friday, revealing that he no longer believed her actions were malicious. He expressed forgiveness for her conduct, though the court still had to determine an appropriate penalty that reflected the severity of misleading legal authorities and the abuse of trust involved in the transactions.

Wong had previously appeared in court in February 2024 following an incident where she assaulted her ex-partner's new girlfriend at a set of traffic lights in Leeds. That prior conviction resulted in a 12-month community order and 150 hours of unpaid work. The judge was told that Wong regarded herself as a part-time aesthetics practitioner and social media influencer.

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Recent videos uploaded by Wong show her preparing Sunday lunch, carrying out DIY tasks, and managing household chores for her social media followers. The content typically focuses on family life, including Christmas stocking fillers and gift boxes for her children. This legal issue introduces a stark contrast to the curated domestic harmony she presents to her large online audience.

The sentencing marks the end of this specific legal chapter, but the conditions placed on her will require strict adherence over the coming year. The combination of community service, probation, and the suspended jail term serves as a formal warning regarding her future conduct. The case highlights the legal risks associated with digital interactions and the potential for offline consequences to follow online actions.

As a part-time aesthetics practitioner and social media influencer, Wong's professional reputation may suffer from the public nature of the conviction. The court proceedings have brought her private deceptions into the public eye, affecting her standing as a parenting role model. The resolution of this case will likely influence how her audience perceives her authenticity and integrity moving forward.