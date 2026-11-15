Influencer Nicole Wong Jailed for Perverting Justice Using Jailed Ex

Mother-of-six Nicole Wong receives a suspended sentence for using her imprisoned ex-partner's details to avoid speeding fines. The court heard the deception lasted over two years.

Parenting influencer Nicole Wong admitted to three separate charges of perverting the course of justice at Lincoln Crown Court. The 34-year-old mother-of-six, who operates under the online brand The Wisdom Family, pleaded guilty to using the details of her jailed ex-partner to evade speeding penalties between August 2022 and July 2024.

The Speeding Deception Mechanism

Wong utilized the driving licence number and bank details of her former partner to pay fines for three distinct traffic violations. She nominated him as the driver for each offence, despite him being incarcerated from May 2022 until February 2025. The first offence occurred in August 2022 when she was travelling at 48mph in a 40mph zone. The second incident took place in May 2023 with a similar speed violation in a restricted zone. The final charge arose in July 2024 when she was caught travelling at 46mph.

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Discovery And Victim Reaction

The deception remained undetected until May 2025, after the ex-partner had already been released from custody. He had no knowledge of the fraudulent claims during the two-year period. Court documents included extracts from a statement where the ex-partner indicated he had forgiven Wong and did not view her actions as malicious. He explicitly stated he did not want to see her incarcerated, citing the negative impact on their six children whom they co-parent.

Legal Mitigation And Previous Convictions

Defence lawyer Michael Cranmer-Brown argued that the case was not the most serious example of perverting the course of justice. He explained that the idea to use the ex-partner's identity originated from him, not Wong. The mitigation highlighted that the ex-partner did not wish for prison time due to family welfare concerns. However, the court noted Wong had a prior conviction in February 2024 for assaulting a rival at traffic lights in Leeds.

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Sentence And Driving Disqualification

Recorder Ann Marie Trussler sentenced Wong to ten months imprisonment, suspended for twelve months. The judge ordered her to complete a probation requirement and undertake 100 hours of unpaid community work. Additionally, Wong was disqualified from driving for 28 days as part of the final judgment. The sentence reflects the seriousness of the deception while considering the victim's forgiveness and the impact on their children.

Public Profile And Online Presence

Wong maintains a significant social media presence with 325,000 followers on Instagram and 153,000 on TikTok. Her content typically offers insights into her life as a mother of six, including DIY tasks and meal preparation. Recent videos have focused on Christmas preparations and gift boxes for her children. She also models outfits and shares glimpses of domestic life with her audience.

Context Of Previous Criminal History

In February 2024, Wong received a 12-month community order for assaulting her ex-partner's new girlfriend. The incident occurred at traffic lights in Leeds where Wong punched the woman, causing injury. Motorists intervened to separate the parties involved. At that time, she was identified as a part-time aesthetics practitioner and social media influencer. This new conviction adds to her record and highlights a pattern of legal issues.