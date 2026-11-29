Influencer mom warns parents after calling poison control over popular squishy toy
Abbie Herbert threw out 100 toys after finding her young son covered in the goo from a popped squishy toy.
Popular US mom influencer Abbie Herbert has issued an urgent warning to parents after her 11-month-old son burst open a popular squishy toy, leaving him covered in a mysterious white substance and forcing her to make a panicked call to poison control.
In a candid video shared with her millions of followers on TikTok, the 30-year-old mother of three detailed the “horrific” Saturday night ordeal that unfolded in a matter of seconds while she was upstairs bathing her two older children, Poppy and Jagger. Downstairs, her husband Josh had briefly turned his back when their youngest son — Rocky Blue, who was born in December 2025 — managed to find a stray, dumpling-shaped squishy toy hidden on the floor.
@abbieherbert_/Instagram “My husband had his back turned for maybe 30 seconds, turned around, and the baby was covered in white, what looked like lotion,” Herbert recalled in the TikTok video.
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