Influencer Madeleine White Fedyk Shares Emergency Birth Story Amid Pregnancy Complications

Madeleine White Fedyk detailed her emergency C-section after testing positive for preeclampsia and placenta abruption. She gave birth to daughter Juliette on June 1, 2026, who is currently in the NICU. The influencer used her platform to reassure other expectant mothers about the procedure and expressed deep gratitude to her medical team.

Influencer Madeleine White Fedyk experienced an unexpected and urgent birth early on June 1, 2026, sharing the raw and emotional journey with her followers. In a video posted at 2:30 a.m., White, lying in a hospital bed, spoke to her unborn child, saying, "You're early!

It looks like you're coming in the next couple days here. Can't wait to meet you.

" She expressed hope for her baby's health, calling her the newest member of the family, before humorously noting her own anxiety. The situation escalated quickly as her husband cut to footage of White undergoing an emergency C-section. The procedure was necessitated by concerning test results indicating both preeclampsia and placenta abruption, two serious and potentially life-threatening pregnancy complications. In a subsequent clip from 2:30 p.m., White was shown resting next to her newborn daughter in a bassinet.

By 9:30 that evening, she was holding Juliette, smiling for the camera. In her official social media post, White, with a touch of her signature diva style, announced the birth. She wrote, "We are utterly besotted. We are so grateful for our wonderful medical team for getting us both through this safely, and the remarkable NICU staff for all they do, be back soon xx.

" Juliette July Fedyk arrived weighing 4 pounds and measuring 17.2 inches. White used her platform to address other expectant mothers, stating, "This is for my pregnant girlies who are terrified of emergency C-sections. I've got the T-shirt; I've got the medal. preeclampsia and placenta abruption. Both came back positive at the same time.

" She reassured them that the discomfort was insignificant compared to meeting her child, revealing she lay on the operating table for over an hour after the birth, completely absorbed in watching her daughter. Juliette is currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) receiving specialized care. White is one of several influencers, including Blair Fowler and Brittany Miller, who have announced pregnancies for 2026.

She had previously shared her excitement about becoming a mother following her July 2025 wedding to Andrew Fedyk, making Juliette her first child. In a separate post, she captioned a photo cradling her daughter's hand, "Suddenly the world just got a whole lot brighter. Welcome to the world, Juliette July Fedyk. We love you so much and are so proud to be your parents.

" The news highlights themes of motherhood, social media transparency, and the importance of medical care during high-risk deliveries. The couple's gratitude toward the medical and NICU staff underscores the critical role of healthcare professionals in such delicate situations. White's candid recounting of her emergency experience serves both as a personal narrative and a source of reassurance for others facing similar health challenges during pregnancy





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Madeleine White Fedyk Emergency C-Section Preeclampsia Placenta Abruption NICU

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