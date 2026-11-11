Influencer Evelyn Scott Raises Alarm Over New Sexual Predator Investigation

Evelyn Scott, a 38‑year‑old author and health advocate, claims a high‑profile sexual predator is targeting her and other women, sparking a police investigation amid recent celebrity scandals.

Evelyn Scott, a 38‑year‑old author and women's health advocate with more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, has publicly warned that a high‑profile sexual predator is targeting her and other women. The warning came in a post that Scott described as "really hard to write" and was prompted by the recent rape conviction of Russell Brand and allegations against David Walliams.

How the Investigation Is Structured

Scott said she and several other women have been working with the Metropolitan Police for months on a live investigation into the alleged predator. She explained that she was "seriously assaulted" by the man in her mid‑20s but was too scared to speak up at the time. The police are currently conducting a live investigation, and Scott has chosen not to name the suspect to protect the integrity of the inquiry.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Legal Context

David Walliams, a best‑selling children's author and television star, recently sought an injunction to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15‑year‑old girl and abused his status to prey on young women. The court rejected the injunction, citing freedom of expression. Walliams denies all wrongdoing. Meanwhile, a private‑eye journalist, Justine Smith, has claimed that another unnamed celebrity has also obtained an injunction to prevent reporting of similar allegations, suggesting a pattern of high‑profile men using legal orders to silence victims.

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Impact on Victims and the Public

Scott's post has highlighted the ongoing fear that women feel when confronting powerful men. She urged other victims to come forward, stating that "no woman should live in fear of being assaulted by public figures." The Metropolitan Police have reached out to media outlets such as The Guardian and ITV News to inform potential victims of how to report allegations. The broader public is watching closely as these cases unfold, with many calling for stronger protections for victims and greater accountability for celebrities who abuse their influence.

Next Steps in the Legal Process

The police investigation remains active, and no public names have been released. The court's decision to deny Walliams' injunction may set a precedent for future cases involving high‑profile defendants. Scott and other victims are expected to continue working with law enforcement, and the public can anticipate further updates as the investigation progresses. The situation underscores the need for transparent legal procedures and support systems for survivors of sexual assault.