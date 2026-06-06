Influencer Couple Arms Themselves After Death Threats Over Abortion Following Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Jesse and Ashley Ridgway, popular YouTubers, have faced severe online harassment and death threats after sharing their decision to terminate a pregnancy due to Down syndrome, leading them to keep a loaded gun at their bedside for protection.

A New Jersey-based influencer couple, Jesse Ridgway, 33, and Ashley Ridgway, 31, have disclosed that they now keep a loaded firearm beside their bed following intense online backlash and death threats after announcing their decision to terminate a pregnancy due to a Down syndrome diagnosis.

The internet personalities, known for their content under the name McJuggerNuggets, shared the difficult news with their followers earlier this week, revealing that they had chosen to end the pregnancy two months after receiving the diagnosis through amniocentesis. Jesse expressed in a series of Instagram Stories that the decision was not made lightly, describing it as extremely traumatic, and emphasized that while they initially thought they could manage raising a child with intellectual delays, they later realized the full scope of what Down syndrome entails.

The couple had previously filmed and posted a YouTube video showing them receiving the test results in real time, where Ashley broke down in tears upon learning the markers for Trisomy 21. This raw documentation of their private medical journey, combined with the subsequent announcement of the abortion, ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media platforms.

Many commenters labeled the act as evil, dystopian, and demonic, with some drawing horrific comparisons to Hitler and others accusing the couple of profiting from their trauma by monetizing the video. The backlash extended beyond mere condemnation, with Jesse reporting a deluge of hate messages, threats, and even invocations of religious damnation, prompting him to take security measures at their home.

In a conversation with TMZ Live, Jesse confirmed the installation of a security gate and the placement of a loaded gun on his bedside table, citing the severity of the threats. He also addressed the hypocrisy he observed in some of the religiously framed attacks, noting the contradiction between professed faith and the violent wishes directed at his family.

The couple stands by their decision as a personal, heartbreaking choice made for their family's long-term wellbeing, while lamenting the暴露 of what they call a deeply disturbing side of humanity through the vitriolic response





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Influencer Abortion Down Syndrome Death Threats Online Backlash Youtube Security Gun Pregnancy Termination Social Media Criticism

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