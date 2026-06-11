Influencer Avery Woods Teases Drama and Friendship on 'Mormon Wives OC' Spinoff

Avery Woods, a mother of two and influencer, discusses the upcoming Hulu spinoff 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,' set to debut in 2026. She reveals the advice she received from original cast members like Mayci Neeley and Layla, emphasizing authenticity amid the inevitable drama of reality TV. Avery also highlights her partnership with Olive & June, launching an affordable press-on nail collection for busy moms and professionals.

Influencer Avery Woods is gearing up for her life to be on full display in the upcoming Hulu spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Set to debut sometime in 2026, the show is a west coast expansion of the popular Utah-based series. Avery, 31, recently spoke exclusively with Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Olive & June, teasing that "It's reality TV, there's going to be drama.

" She reflected on the unique challenge of filming with constant cameras and microphones, noting that it is "not a natural thing," but she quickly adapted by leaning into her uniqueness. Avery explained her philosophy for navigating the reality TV experience: "I've just come to realize both online and on the show, it's so much harder to fake who you are. It's so much easier just to be honest and truthful and speak your peace.

" She hopes the show will help "humanize" the women, many of whom have built social media followings as young moms. A key part of her comfort comes from the friendships she forged with the original "OG Mormon Wives," particularly Layla, whom she calls her "biggest cheerleader" and "safe space.

" Avery shared that she can vent to Layla via voice memo and receive "really good sound advice. " The advice from the original cast, including Mayci Neeley, was consistent: "Be true to who you are, be honest, be yourself, like try to just let the walls down, and it'll all fall into place and be fine," Avery recounted. She added that Mayci and Layla, 25, "know how hard it can be" to film a reality show.

Avery also values the existing bonds with her new castmates, stating, "It's so nice to have people that you already were very close to before filming on reality TV, because it's not a relationship that we have to fake. We all do the same job for a living, we all have kids, and we all have very insane, crazy lives, and it's so nice to be on this journey together.

" Beyond the show, Avery launched an Olive & June curated collection of 12 press-on nail styles designed for her everyday life as a mom and businesswoman. She emphasized affordability, drawing from her nursing background: "I couldn't afford $150 manicures, and a lot of my audience work so hard - they're nurses, first responders, teachers, stay-at-home moms, they also cannot afford $150 manicures.

" The collection, priced at $10 and lasting two to three weeks, represents a "game changer" and a "perfect fit" for her mission to provide accessible beauty solutions





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