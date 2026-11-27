Alex Light reveals how her partner Dave supported her eating disorder recovery. She discusses gaining weight from size six to 16 and the backlash she faced online.

Body positivity advocate Alex Light recently faced intense online hostility after posting a photograph with her husband Dave, captioning the moment as a testament to unconditional love despite her weight gain. The 38-year-old influencer, who resides in Sevenoaks, Kent, shared the image with her 715,000 Instagram followers to highlight a pivotal realization: her husband's affection was not dependent on her dress size. While many supporters praised Dave for his loyalty, the post triggered a wave of cruel comments suggesting infidelity and deceit, forcing Light to confront the darker realities of public scrutiny regarding body image.

Online Backlash Against Body Positivity Advocate

Despite Light's established role in the body-positive movement, which campaigns for societal acceptance of women across all sizes, the reaction was disproportionately negative. Trolls flooded the comment section with accusations, claiming Dave was lying about his feelings or had secretly lost interest in her after she went from a size six to a size 16. Light acknowledged that while she is often desensitized to such criticism, this specific wave of hate felt particularly painful because it attacked the foundation of her marital trust and personal healing. She emphasized that hearing strangers claim her husband must prefer her when she was thinner was hurtful, even though she possesses his explicit words of love.

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From Anorexia to Healing Through Partnership

Light's journey to self-acceptance is deeply rooted in her eight-year relationship with Dave, a 38-year38-year-old sports industry professional. When they met, Light was a size six but had been suffering from debilitating anorexia and bulimia for decades. She credits Dave with playing a key role in her recovery by helping her understand that her worth was not tied to her weight or thinness. This emotional support allowed her to challenge the internalized belief that she needed to be thin to be worthy, desirable, or lovable, marking a significant shift in her mental health and relationship with food.

Early Struggles with Body Image and Dieting

The roots of Light's eating disorder trace back to her childhood in Merseyside, where she was the eldest of five sisters. From the age of six, she was aware of her larger frame and was considered the chubby one at school, a realization that caused her significant pain even without direct taunting. By age 11, she began dieting, launching a fifteen-year period of extreme restriction that included juice diets and days without food, sustaining herself only on Werther's Originals and cherry drops. This obsession made her withdrawn and irritable, trapping her in a prison of thinness despite colleagues and friends praising her appearance as a secret success.

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Medical Intervention and Professional Help

Light's deteriorating health went unnoticed by those around her until her mother intervened when Light was 26 years old. Her mother urged her to seek professional help at a clinic in London, initiating a long and harrowing road to recovery. Light describes this period as horrible and difficult, noting that it took until she was around 30 years old to genuinely begin repairing her relationship with food. During this time, she had already gained weight from a size six to a size 12, a transition that occurred just before she met Dave and began opening up about her secrets with a partner who possessed high emotional intelligence.

Current Life and Future Family Plans

Today, Light is married to Dave and is the mother of two boys aged two and five months. She looks healthy and radiant, yet she considers it brave to post photos of herself in a bikini as a size 16, which is the average size for UK women. The couple faced challenges conceiving, suspecting that her previous anorexia had affected her fertility, which led them to pursue in vitro fertilization. Light continues to use her platform on Instagram and TikTok to advocate for body acceptance, aiming to show women that being attractive is not synonymous with being thin and that love can thrive regardless of dress size.