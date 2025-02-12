Inflation Stalls Fed's 2% Target

January's 3% inflation surge signals a pause in the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb price increases. Economists believe this data supports the Fed's decision to halt further interest rate cuts.

Inflation accelerated in January, rising 3% on an annual basis, indicating that the Federal Reserve 's push to drive inflation down to a 2% annual rate has stalled out, at least temporarily.The Consumer Price Index, a basket of goods and services typically bought by consumers, was forecast to rise 2.9% last month, according to economists polled by financial-data firm FactSet. The CPI tracks the change in those prices over time.

Recent sticky inflation data backs the Federal Reserve's decision last month to hit the brakes on additional rate cuts, economists say. On Feb. 11, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that the central bank does 'not need to be in a hurry' to pare rates further.This means that consumers are likely to face higher borrowing costs for longer for everything from credit cards to personal loans. 'The Fed recently opted to interrupt a string of interest rate cuts, and many observers think the Fed might be in wait-and-see mode for months,' Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick in a statement





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

INFLATION FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATES CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ECONOMIC DATA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inflation Remains Above Target in December as Fed Prepares for Next StepsThe Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE index, showed prices continued to rise in December, although at a slower pace than previous months. Both headline and core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained above the Fed's 2% target, indicating that inflation remains a concern. This report comes as the Federal Reserve prepares to make key decisions about monetary policy in the coming months.

Read more »

Inflation Ends 2024 Above Target, Fed Remains CautiousThe personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge, rose 2.6% year-over-year in December, exceeding the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Core PCE, excluding food and energy, also met expectations at 2.8%. Despite the rate increases, the Fed voted to hold interest rates steady for now, indicating a cautious approach to inflation control.

Read more »

Bitcoin Stalls at Record Highs as Gold Prices Surge and Tokyo Inflation Drives BOJ Rate HikesBitcoin's price rally has paused just short of record highs, while gold prices reach a lifetime high driven by tariff concerns and increased demand. Tokyo's accelerating inflation supports further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, potentially influencing broader risk sentiment in financial markets.

Read more »

Gold Rally Stalls After Record Highs, Fed Commentary Weighs On PricesGold prices retreated slightly after hitting a record high, as profit-taking and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on economic strength overshadowed trade tensions. Powell indicated no immediate need for rate cuts, citing robust economic indicators and a labor market in balance. Future US economic data and Fed speeches are expected to influence gold's trajectory.

Read more »

Fed Expected to Pause Rate Cuts Amidst Trump Pressure and Rising InflationThe US Federal Reserve is poised to hold interest rates steady for the first time in months, defying calls from President Donald Trump to further reduce borrowing costs. The decision comes as inflation shows signs of rising and the economy maintains a strong performance.

Read more »

ECB Policymaker Hopes to Meet 2% Inflation Target by Year-EndEuropean Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann expressed optimism about reaching the 2% inflation target by the end of the year. Despite his comments, the EUR/USD currency pair saw minimal impact, trading slightly higher on the day.

Read more »