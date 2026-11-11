Inflation Rose in October; Gas Prices Fall Below $4

Gas prices are falling across the U.S., with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August. Prices declined most in New York, Pennsylvania, and Idaho, driven...

Gas prices are falling across the U.S., with the national average dropping below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August.most in New York, Pennsylvania, and Idaho, driven by lower crude costs and seasonal increases in fuel production as demand eases.

Meanwhile,In addition to gas, prices on used cars and trucks fell for the first time since June, and are down 3.3% year-over-year. Other energy costs, like electricity, as well as food and transportation costs increased the most of all items in the Consumer Price Index from September.

Also read Gas prices dip below $4 but inflation remains stubbornly high

Media on both the left and right expressed optimism about falling gas prices while focusing on other economic warning signs.wrote that the falling gas prices came"after President Trump signaled he's not planning to strike Iran anytime soon," while highlighting"stubbornly high" diesel prices, and noting that"economists have warned that higher diesel costs can easily bleed into the rest of the economy.

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" Gas prices drop below $4 a gallon for first time since July, after Trump signal no Iran strikes anytime soon Gasoline prices fell below $4 a gallon Tuesday for the first time in three months — but the overall cost of living remains stubbornly high. New York Times