Spider-Man Mutates Into Titan Spider To Save Dani From Infernal Hulk's Global Corruption

The Infernal Hulk's corrupting blood has transformed Spider-Man into a gigantic, monstrous spider hybrid. This sacrificial act occurred while protecting Jessica Jones and Luke Cage's daughter, Dani, in New York City.

Infernal Hulk has launched a devastating global campaign aimed at wiping out humanity to establish a new era ruled by his monstrous kin. As part of this widespread corruption, the villain has successfully transformed the hero known as Spider-Man into a terrifying, massive spider-like creature. This new monstrous form completely dwarfs the Hulk in sheer size, creating a horrifying visual where Spider-Man's limp human body hangs lifelessly from the back of the giant arachnid. The transformation occurred during a direct confrontation in New York City, marking a pivotal and permanent shift in the hero's status.

The incident began when Infernal Hulk targeted Dani, the young daughter of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. Spider-Man intervened immediately to shield the child from the villain's corrupting attack, absorbing the initial blow meant for her. This sacrifice exposed him directly to the Hulk's infectious blood, triggering an immediate and violent mutation within his body. Despite the severity of the injury, Spider-Man managed to rescue Dani from the immediate danger zone, carrying the child away from the scene to ensure her safety.

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He utilized his unparalleled agility to swing around the city, effectively buying crucial time for the Avengers to assemble at a secure location. Although Spider-Man never stood a chance against the Jade Giant in a direct confrontation, he leveraged his incredible acrobatics and Spider-Sense to stay a hair's breadth from death. He threw insults and jokes at his opponent to keep the Hulk off balance, showcasing his ability to fight well above his weight class.

The new monstrous design harkens back to the famously monstrous Midnight Universe Spider-Man, a connection made intentional by the shared writer. In that alternate timeline, a younger Peter Parker signed his soul away to Oscorp, leading to Uncle Ben's death and a transformation that punished his moral failings. That version of the hero lost his humanity as a consequence of his ambition and failure to hold to his principles.

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In contrast, the mainline Spider-Man accepted this horrific fate willingly to save an innocent life, explicitly taking a blow meant for a child. He continued fighting the Hulk, whom he cannot normally defeat, while actively transforming into the giant spider. This narrative arc paints his sacrifice as both noble and horrific, emphasizing his heroism rather than punishing a moral weakness. The visual of his loose, lifeless body hanging from the creature serves as a stark reminder of the cost of his bravery.

Even a small cut from the Infernal Hulk is enough to corrupt a person and transform them into a monster. For Spider-Man, this resulted in a gigantic spider bursting from his stomach, with mandibles several feet long. He even used the villain's own strength against him by bringing down a construction site on the Hulk's head during their battle. This event demonstrates how Spider-Man uses his smarts to slow down someone as powerful as the Hulk to protect others.

The situation remains critical as the Avengers now face an empowered and monstrous threat in New York City. The Hulk prepares for the next phase of his plan, requiring help from his own crew of Infernal Avengers. Spider-Man's transformation serves as a demonstration of extreme heroism, showing that he did not hesitate to face a foe he could not normally defeat. His actions were motivated purely by a desire to protect the innocent, setting the stage for further conflicts in the Marvel Universe.