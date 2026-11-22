The Infernal Hulk creates a terrifying new version of the Avengers in Hulk War: Infernal Rage, transforming iconic heroes like Spider-Man and Captain America into monstrous figures.

In a shocking development within Marvel Comics continuity, the Hulk has transformed into a demonic entity known as the Infernal Hulk and assembled a terrifying new version of the Avengers. This sinister lineup was officially unveiled in the upcoming issue titled Hulk War: Infernal Rage. The team represents a dark parody of the original superhero group, featuring beloved characters twisted into horrifying monstrous forms under the influence of a powerful demonic force. This marks a significant departure from the Hulk's usual role as a hero or anti-hero, positioning him instead as the primary antagonist leading an assault on humanity.

Origin Of The Infernal Hulk And The Dark Avengers

The Infernal Hulk's rise to power began in recent issues of The Infernal Hulk comic series, where the Jade Giant was influenced by a demonic entity to become a dark god. This transformation stripped Bruce Banner of his typical green skin, replacing it with a sinister blue and gray complexion. As the god of all monsters, the Infernal Hulk has launched an all-out war against the Earth, aiming to fulfill a dark destiny that defies moral order. The teaser image released for Hulk War: Infernal Rage showcases the full roster of this blasphemous team, emphasizing the scale of the threat they pose to the Marvel Universe.

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Historically, the relationship between the Hulk and the Avengers has been complex and often fraught with tension. The team was originally created specifically to stop the Hulk, as depicted in Avengers #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Loki manipulated the Hulk into attacking innocent civilians, forcing Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Thor to unite against him. Although the Hulk briefly joined the team after this initial conflict, his unpredictable nature led to his quick departure. Since then, he has maintained distance from the group, only collaborating with them on rare occasions, making his current leadership of a dark Avengers team a complete inversion of past events.

Monstrous Transformations Of Key Avengers Members

The composition of this new team includes several iconic heroes who have been stripped of their humanity and twisted into body horror figures. The Arthropod serves as a horrifying example, having once been Spider-Man. Under the Infernal Hulk's influence, a giant spider-like creature burst from Peter Parker's chest, leaving him suspended in torment. The creature still clings to Parker's corpse, with the narrative hinting that Peter remains alive and in extreme pain. This gruesome imagery underscores the cruel nature of the Infernal Hulk's power and his disregard for the suffering of others.

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Vision, the android Avenger, has been mutated into the Diaboli Ex Machina, a giant brain with a single solitary eye where his face used to be. This transformation replaces his humanoid form with a grotesque entity that retains a hint of his original identity through its singular focus. Similarly, Tony Stark, known as Iron Man, has been converted into the Iron Thing, a hulking mass of man and machine. His intellect has been suppressed, turning him into a mindless lackey of the Infernal Hulk. Stark's transformation is particularly notable as it rarely ventures into the body horror genre, making this iteration of Iron Man uniquely disturbing.

Desecration Of Captain America And Captain Marvel

Captain America, the Star-Spangled Avenger, has suffered one of the most tragic fates within this dark roster. The War Dead consists of Captain America's desecrated corpse, which was crucified by the Infernal Hulk. His body is now paraded by ghostly soldiers, mocking his service and sacrifice. This act serves as a direct challenge to the ideals Captain America represented, stripping him of his dignity and reducing him to a symbol of despair. The humiliation inflicted upon Steve Rogers highlights the depth of the Infernal Hulk's hatred for the traditional heroes.

Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, has been transformed into the Ebon Sphinx, a winged creature resembling the legendary Sphinx. Her face has taken on a corpse-like appearance, while her wings reflect the color scheme of her original uniform. This transformation forces Danvers into service against her will, turning one of the team's most powerful members into a tool of the Infernal Hulk. Alongside Jubilee, who has become the Angler, a being of pure energy, the team represents a collection of former allies now forced to serve their former enemy.

Global Impact And Future Threats To Earth

The Infernal Hulk plans to unleash this dark Avengers team on Earth, with little hope of stopping their advance. The existence of such a team is designed to demoralize Earth's remaining heroes, as seeing their friends transformed into demonic shells is psychologically devastating. More importantly, the threat extends beyond immediate combat; defeating these dark Avengers may result in the victors being transformed into new members of the team. This creates a cycle of corruption that threatens to consume the entire superhero community, turning potential heroes into monsters.

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Previous attempts by heroes to intervene have failed, including an effort by Iron Man to use a weapon created by the One Above All. Despite this powerful resource, Iron Man was defeated and subsequently transformed into the Iron Thing. This failure demonstrates the overwhelming power of the Infernal Hulk and the dire situation facing the Marvel Universe. The story sets the stage for a conflict where the very concept of heroism is under siege, and the line between life and monstrous existence is dangerously blurred.