Infectious Disease Expert Warns of Health Risks at Upcoming World Cup

An expert warns that the World Cup, with millions of fans converging on stadiums and public spaces across North America, presents 'perfect conditions' for infectious diseases to spread, highlighting threats from measles and flu to mosquito-borne illnesses and STIs.

With the World Cup set to begin in just three days, a leading infectious disease expert has warned that the massive gathering of fans across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico creates ideal conditions for the spread of various illnesses.

Dr. Andres Henao, an Associate Professor of Medicine and Infectious Disease at the University of Colorado Anschutz, detailed the health threats, ranging from dramatic but unlikely scenarios like an Ebola outbreak to more probable risks such as measles and influenza transmission in crowded venues, as well as often-overlooked issues like spikes in sexually transmitted infections and the potential for mosquito-borne diseases to establish in new regions. He emphasized that while events of this scale rarely cause major epidemics, they represent a weeks-long experiment in global mixing that can strain health systems and provide opportunities for pathogens to spread.

The expert's analysis, published in The Conversation, underscores the need for attendees to take preventive measures, including up-to-date vaccinations, practicing safe sex, using mosquito repellent, and staying home or wearing a mask if feeling unwell. Dr. Henao specifically addressed the threat of Ebola, noting that while the lack of approved vaccines, rapid tests, or treatments for the most recent strain makes an outbreak potentially devastating, the risk is very low.

This is because Ebola spreads only through direct contact with bodily fluids from symptomatic individuals, not through the air, and infected people are not contagious until they show symptoms. He pointed to existing travel restrictions, such as the U.S. ban on entry for non-citizens from affected countries within the past 21 days and screening of passengers from those areas, as well as similar measures in Canada and Mexico, as key safeguards.

Instead, the more immediate concerns are respiratory infections that transmit easily through coughing, sneezing, and breathing. Measles is highlighted as a special concern given its current resurgence in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Other respiratory threats include COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, both of which can spread rapidly in packed stadiums, airports, hotels, bars, and public transit. Beyond respiratory pathogens, the risk from mosquito-borne diseases is significant, especially for matches in southern U.S. and Mexican host cities.

Dengue fever cases in the U.S. spiked dramatically in 2024, representing a 359% increase over the previous 14-year average, with most cases in travelers from the Caribbean and Central America, but also some locally acquired infections, notably in Los Angeles. There is also a possibility that fans could introduce diseases like yellow fever and Oropouche virus from their home countries. Dr. Henao cautioned that U.S. physicians may have low familiarity with these tropical illnesses, potentially complicating care.

Finally, he noted the predictable risk of sexually transmitted infections, citing studies showing about one in five international travelers engage in casual sex, with nearly half of those encounters unprotected, creating conditions for outbreaks





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