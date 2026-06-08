FIFA President Gianni Infantino's Planet Cup has been marred by controversy and greed. With ticket prices skyrockeTing and empty seats aplenty, Infantino's excuse for boosting FIFA revenues is met with deep skepticism. His recent statement on feeling Qatari,Arab, African,gay, disabled,and a migrant worker has raised eyebrows, and his response to criticism has been met with widespread criticism and skepticism.

Sadly,one major reason Infantino is riding high is that he has made this World Cup a triumph of FIFA greed. With staggered ticket sales and dynamic pricing, ticket prices have varied wildly since they were first offered.

But they have generally been far more expensive than in previous tournaments. This has meant both that too many fans have been priced out of attending the tournament and that there are still many empty seats to fill. Infantino says he is boosting FIFA revenues to support soccer development efforts across the globe. But given the president's and his fellow FIFA executives' penchant for living like kings, that excuse deserves deep skepticism.

Infantino recently made a statement where he said he feels Qatari, Arab, African, gay, disabled, and a migrant worker. He explained that he was bullied as a child for having red hair and freckles. Infantino's words were met with criticism from soccer fans, who pointed out that Qatar has no soccer tradition.

The fans also lamented how Qatar built the World Cup stadium, and that the tournament is being held in winter rather than summer due to the country's soaring temperatures. infantino's predecessor faced criticism for not hosting the tournament in summer. Infantino responded to these criticisms by saying that FIFA should not be apologizing for the next 3,000 yeArs before giving moral lessons. He claimed that for 3,000 years, FIFA has been doing something that they should be apologizing for.

Infantino's statement was met with widespread criticism and skepticism. Infantino's presidency has been marred by controversy, including his decision to fire those charged with rooting out FIFA's endemic corruption. He also took heavy criticism for a secret 2020 meeting with the then-Swiss attorney general, who was later forced to resign. infantino has accepted the VIP treatment from tournament hosts, including Russia, and right now lives in Qatar.

His decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia has raised questions about his motives and potential financial gains. One wonders whether Infantino's offshore bank accounts might jump significantly in the coming years, given his history of accepting VIP treatment and living a life of luxury





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