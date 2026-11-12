Infant Survives 24 Hours Buried in Crate After Father's Attack

Koah Comer survived being buried alive for 24 hours in a dog crate in South Carolina. His father, John Comer, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after the baby was rescued.

Koah Comer, an 11-month-old boy, survived approximately 24 hours after being buried alive inside a crate in South Carolina. The infant was discovered on Tuesday, November 10, following a search initiated by his disappearance. John Comer, the boy's father, is currently in custody and has been charged with attempted murder and several other serious offenses related to the incident.

Details of the Abduction and Burial

John Comer allegedly took Koah on Monday, November 9, while the child was in the care of his mother. He transported the infant to a wooded area near his father's home in Batesburg-Leesville. Investigators determined that Comer buried Koah in a dog crate wrapped in a towel. Authorities believe the towel and cold temperatures likely created a small air pocket that allowed the baby to breathe during his captivity.

Also read Missing South Carolina infant rescued after being buried alive in a dog crate for 24 hours

Discovery and Medical Status

Searchers found an area of freshly disturbed dirt near the property on Tuesday afternoon. When investigators began digging, they located Koah in the crate crying and clinging to life. He was covered in dirt but remained conscious. The infant was released from the hospital on the same evening, confirming his survival after the traumatic ordeal.

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Legal Charges and Court Proceedings

Lexington County Sheriff's Department charged John Comer with attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, custodial interference, and burglary. He was initially arrested on a burglary charge on Monday evening when found at an outbuilding without the child. The court denied him bond on Thursday, November 12. Despite the severity of the charges, authorities reported that Comer expressed no remorse for his actions.

Family Reaction and Past Conduct

John, the grandfather, described finding his grandson as a miraculous event. He told reporters he was ecstatic and praised God upon seeing the baby alive. This incident follows reports that John Comer pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge last month. That plea resulted in a sentence of probation, indicating a history of legal issues within the family.