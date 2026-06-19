Infant's Ebola Funeral Highlights Containment Struggles in Congo

The burial of a six-month-old Ebola victim in eastern Congo underscores the challenges of safe burial practices, lack of medical tools, and community tension amid the Bundibugyo strain outbreak.

Mourners gathered Friday to bury Vanisa Anifa, a six month old orphaned girl who died from Ebola earlier this week, the third child to die at an orphanage in eastern Congo as authorities have struggled to contain the latest outbreak.

The burial took place at the Bigo Cemetery in Bunia, Congo, with Red Cross workers in protective gear handling the small coffin. A Catholic priest prayed over her body while mourners, including nuns from the orphanage where she had stayed, stood at a distance, some holding crosses.

"It's a feeling of sadness because we have lost one of our own, a daughter of the church," said Father Innocent Ndogo. The funeral highlighted the stark reality of safe burial protocols during the epidemic, where only masked and gloved health workers are permitted to touch the deceased to prevent transmission. The current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has no approved treatment or vaccine.

This has complicated the response, as even health workers sometimes lack sufficient personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. According to Africa's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 894 confirmed cases and more than 200 deaths so far. The outbreak is three times worse than a previous outbreak in Uganda in 2000 and risks involving as many as 35,000 suspected potential contacts. The Epicenter remains Ituri province, which has reported over ninety percent of cases.

However, the disease has also spread to the North Kivu and South Kivu provinces and crossed the border into Uganda, where nineteen confirmed cases and two deaths have been recorded. Response efforts have been hampered by community resistance, including clashes with healthcare professionals over culturally sensitive burial practices and the heavy securitization of the response. Early in the outbreak, the Bundibugyo strain was not being tested for, contributing to its unchecked spread.

Unlike the more common Zaire Ebola virus, for which a vaccine exists, the Bundibugyo variant lacks specific medical countermeasures. This lack of testing and prevention tools has made containment extremely difficult. Alex Lock, a communications officer with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, urged people not to become indifferent to the human toll.

"She was a baby. She had her whole life ahead of her. Unfortunately, she was taken by the disease, a disease that, as you know, is transmitted from one person to another," Lock said, emphasizing the tragic loss of young lives. The outbreak continues to pose a significant public health challenge, with overwhelmed local systems and ongoing security concerns in the conflict-affected region





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