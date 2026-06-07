Infant Ejected During High-Speed Police Chase in Arkansas

A dramatic police chase in Arkansas ended with a four-month-old infant being thrown from a vehicle carrying four unrestrained children. The driver, 28-year-old Tyrice Fletcher, allegedly refused to stop for a traffic violation, leading to a high-speed pursuit that culminated in a violent crash. State troopers, unaware of the children's presence, attempted to stop the SUV by striking it. All children survived with minor injuries and were hospitalized. Fletcher faces multiple charges, including child endangerment and drug offenses. Arkansas State Police Colonel Mike Hagar defended the pursuing troopers, emphasizing that the suspect's actions initiated the chase and that officers could not have known children were inside.

A harrowing incident unfolded on May 24 when Arkansas State Police attempted to stop a black SUV for a traffic violation, only to be met with a desperate flight that endangered the lives of four young children.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Tyrice Fletcher, allegedly refused to comply and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph, initiating a dangerous high-speed chase. Dashcam footage released by authorities captures the SUV's reckless swerving and eventual loss of control, as the vehicle barreled down the road with its passenger-side door dangling off its hinges. Thick clouds of dust and dirt churned behind the careening van before it skidded onto the grass, flipped violently, and crashed into a pole.

The impact ejected a four-month-old infant from the car as it rolled. Responding troopers rushed toward the overturned SUV with firearms drawn, their immediate priority shifting from apprehending the suspect to rescuing the children. One officer swiftly scooped up the ejected infant and carried the child to safety, while another guided three other young children, all under six years old, from the wreckage, carefully checking them for injuries.

Miraculously, none of the children were wearing seatbelts, yet all survived with only minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The SUV, later determined to be carrying the suspect's own children, was suspected of containing contraband, prompting the initial traffic stop. State troopers reported that they attempted to terminate the chase by employing a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, striking the SUV with their patrol vehicle-a tactic used to disable fleeing vehicles.

However, they were unaware that four children were unrestrained inside. During the pursuit, Fletcher allegedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to the catastrophic crash. The children's mother was later notified of the incident. Fletcher is now in custody at the Ouachita County Detention Center, facing a litany of charges that include fleeing, four counts of child endangerment, and various gun and drug-related offenses.

The severity of the charges reflects the gravity of endangering young lives in a reckless attempt to evade law enforcement. Colonel Mike Hagar of the Arkansas State Police addressed the incident at a press conference, expressing profound disapproval of the suspect's actions. That parent made a conscious choice to engage in that activity with four children in the car, unrestrained at that, I mean, it's absolutely appalling, Hagar stated.

He acknowledged that the presence of children is a significant factor in pursuit decisions, but stressed that in this case, as in a prior incident involving a toddler, troopers had no knowledge of the minors inside. Colonel Hagar firmly defended the pursuing officers, dismissing any notion of disciplinary action against them. Punished for what? They don't know if there's a child in the car, he remarked.

He urged a shift in public focus, stating, We have got to get out of this mindset of focusing on the ibuprofen and start looking at the headache. We do not initiate pursuits. We have never initiated one pursuit, ever, not once. We respond to the reckless criminal actions of the suspect, Hagar emphasized, underscoring that the blame rests solely on the driver who chose to flee with children in tow.

The incident has reignited debate over police pursuit protocols and the paramount importance of child safety during such high-risk operations





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Arkansas State Police Infant Ejected High-Speed Chase Tyrice Fletcher Child Endangerment SUV Crash

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