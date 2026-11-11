Infant Clings to Life After Being Buried Alive in Dog Crate in South Carolina

An 11‑month‑old boy named Koah Sharp survived 24 hours buried alive in a dog crate in Lexington County, South Carolina, after his father was arrested for the abduction. Rescue teams found him crying near Batesburg‑Leesville, sparking a massive search involving 100 emergency responders.

In a harrowing episode that unfolded in Lexington County, South Carolina, an eleven‑month‑old boy named Koah Sharp was discovered after spending an estimated twenty‑four hours buried alive within a wire crate buried in the earth near Batesburg‑Leesville.

The child, who had been last seen in the care of his grandmother, was found clinging to life and crying when rescue teams finally dug him out of the dark interior of the crate, which had been wrapped in a towel and left under a layer of dirt and pine straw. The search, which spanned more than a full day, drew in around one hundred emergency responders and law enforcement officials.

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According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the operation began after police noted freshly disturbed soil and a motley mix of debris on Tuesday afternoon and immediately began to dig. Within hours of the excavation, the unmistakable sound of a baby's cry signaled that Koah had survived the ordeal.

Sheriff Describes Rescue Operation

Sheriff Koon described the moment as "the most joyous, paradoxical thing you can hear in an emergency" and explained that the towel wrapped around the crate likely created an air pocket that helped the child stay alive. The investigation later revealed that the boy's father, 25‑year‑old Michael Comer, was the person who had taken Koah from his grandmother's home and abandoned him in the crate.

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The father was not known to possess a vehicle and is believed to have hitchhiked from place to place. He was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting arrest when a police officer discovered him in an outbuilding in Batesburg. While the authorities confirm that the young child had been placed in another caregiver's home before that caregiver's arrival, the subsequent disappearance of both the father and the infant triggered a frantic search.

Koah's mother, Dezarae Sharp, expressed deep gratitude for the team's efforts and called the find "a small miracle.

Child Safety Investigation Continues

" The family's ordeal has drawn significant attention to the dangers that can arise from inadequate child‑care arrangements, especially when relatives leave a child under the supervision of another adult without clear plans or backup caregivers. Witnesses and video evidence later surfaced that showed Michael Comer in the area with no baby, raising further questions about where the child was during the critical 24‑hour period.

Sheriff Koon and his office are continuing to investigate the details surrounding this tragic event and the father's alleged motives, looking into whether the crime was deliberate or accidental. The case remains under close scrutiny as law enforcement reviews evidence and attempts to determine if the boy's rescue was purely luck or aided by the make‑shift shelter the parents created for him.

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In the meantime, the community has rallied to support the victim's family and demands greater accountability for family members who entrust young children to potentially unsafe caregivers.