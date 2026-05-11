Wisconsin Infant Dies of Measles in State's First Such Death in 36 Years

A Wisconsin infant has died of measles, the state's first measles-linked death in 36 years, as an outbreak reaches 431 cases across 13 counties. Health officials are urging vaccination with the MMR vaccine.

A Wisconsin infant has died of measles, marking the state's first death linked to the disease in 36 years, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Thursday.

The child died in southwestern Wisconsin, but officials did not provide a more precise location. The coroner listed measles as the immediate cause of death, and officials said they would withhold further private details to protect the family's privacy. State Department of Health Services Secretary Kirsten Johnson said in a statement that it was with a heavy heart the department was reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years.

Also read Infant dies in measles outbreak in southwest Wisconsin

She said her heart is broken for the family. She added that any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease. Johnson said measles can cause serious illness and death and that it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family. Measles can cause life-threatening complications, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

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Vulnerable Groups Face Highest Risk

The department said that while anyone can become seriously ill, children younger than 5, pregnant people and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications. Wisconsin has reported 431 measles cases in 13 counties so far this year, reflecting the highest number of cases seen in the state in more than 35 years. The majority of infections have occurred in the southwestern portion of Wisconsin. Among these cases, nine people required hospitalization for severe symptoms.

It was not immediately known how many individuals are currently receiving active medical treatment for the illness. State officials urged Wisconsinites to be proactive in preventing illness to protect themselves and their communities. They said the best way to prevent measles is with the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are approximately 97 percent effective at preventing illness, according to CDC guidelines.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services previously told FOX News Digital that Secretary Kennedy and CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz continue to make clear that the MMR vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles. In the event of a measles exposure, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises anyone exposed to stay home immediately. If they develop a fever or rash, especially if they are not vaccinated, they should contact their health provider without delay.

New York Governor Expresses Heartbreak

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was heartbroken to learn of the child's death. As a mother and grandmother, she said she cannot imagine what this family is going through, and that her heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child. Earlier this week, a child in New York state's Lewis County died in the first known measles-associated death in that state in more than 30 years.

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New York has declared a measles disaster emergency as cases surge in response to the growing threat. As of October 29, the CDC has reported 4,852 confirmed cases of measles across the United States so far this year. The CDC has also reported four measles-associated deaths across the country this year, although state health departments have reported higher figures.

Pennsylvania Reports Six Measles Deaths

In Pennsylvania, state health officials have confirmed six measles-associated deaths in 2026 and are investigating another reported death that has not yet met the state's criteria to be classified as measles-associated. The infant's death serves as a somber reminder of the risks posed by the virus during this intense period of community spread. Wisconsin health officials are again urging residents to make sure they are fully vaccinated against measles.

This event underscores the severity of what is currently the most significant measles outbreak in Wisconsin for more than three decades. It is one of several widespread measles outbreaks that have affected various regions in the United States this year, highlighting the broader public health challenge facing multiple states simultaneously.