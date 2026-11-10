Infamous graffiti towers in downtown Los Angeles cleaned up

The infamous graffiti-covered towers in downtown Los Angeles, which many described as an eyesore, are now cleaned up after a yearslong battle.

The infamous graffiti-covered towers in downtown Los Angeles, which many described as an eyesore, are now cleaned up after a yearslong battle. A view from AIR7 shows how much work has been done to clean the extensive tagging that covered the building complex officially named Oceanwide Plaza.

While some graffiti remained, it was largely gone. The three-tower development, once envisioned as a luxury residential project, became an abandoned high-rise complex that attracted graffiti artists and thrill seekers from around the world. The site drew attention for stunts that included tightrope walking between the towers and parachute jumps from the buildings. The days are numbered for the infamous graffiti towers.

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After a yearslong battle to get the buildings cleaned up, the city has confirmed the sale of the property, and cleanup starts now. Earlier this year, two development companies partnered to complete the project and restore the long-stalled complex. Parents to hold rallies to protest $10 million grant cut to LAUSD-affiliated charter schoolsSince then, crews have been removing the graffiti, drawing mixed reactions from people.

While some said they love that it’s been cleaned up, others thought the so-called graffiti towers should have been left alone.

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"It felt like a monument honestly to me," said USC grad student Lauren Miranda. "Now it being cleaned up, I’m happy that it’s going to be built up, but at the same time, I saw it as somewhat of a symbol of the city itself. " The developers plan to invest around $850 million to complete the project—which they say is around 60% finished. When it’s completed, it’ll include 504 residential units, a luxury hotel and retail space.

Major exterior work is targeted to be done before the 2028 Olympics. Occupancy of the buildings, according to the new owners, is expected by late 2028.