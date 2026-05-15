Infamous Farmhouse and Farmland Up for Sale After Tony Martin's Estate Inheritance

The couple who inherited Mr Martin's estate are selling the 164 acres of farmland that surround the ramshackle building in two lots, worth a total of nearly £1.4 million. They are also open to bids for Bleak House, where Tony Martin shot and killed an intruder and injured another.

Offers are being considered on the infamous farmhouse where Tony Martin killed a teenage intruder with an unlicensed shotgun more than a quarter of a century ago.

The couple who inherited Mr Martin's estate are selling the 164 acres of farmland that surround the ramshackle building in two lots, worth a total of nearly £1.4 million. But they are also open to bids for Bleak House, which its former owner never slept in again after being arrested for killing Fred Barras, 16, and wounding his accomplice, Brendon Fearon.

The decision comes days after pub landlady Jacqueline Wadsley, who inherited the property after befriending him, and her husband David had plans turned down to convert outbuildings into homes at the site in Emneth Hungate, Norfolk





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Tony Martin Farmhouse Farmland Bleak House Fred Barras Brendon Fearon Emneth Hungate Norfolk Pub Landlady Jacqueline Wadsley Converted Outbuildings Into Homes King's Lynn And West Norfolk Borough Council Norfolk County Council Agricultural Buildings Permitted Development Rights 164.08 Acres Of Arable Land And Woodland

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