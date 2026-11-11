Ineos Mistakes Lead to Michael Carrick Dismissal at Manchester United

Michael Carrick faces dismissal as Manchester United struggles, highlighting nine critical Ineos errors that have destabilized the club since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival.

Michael Carrick is poised to lose his position as Manchester United manager this week following a disastrous start to the season. The Red Devils currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League table, having entered the November international break with no Carabao Cup and a mediocre Champions League campaign.

Carrick Era Unravels Quickly

Carrick assumed control as Ruben Amorim's interim replacement in January and successfully secured more points than any other Premier League manager during the remainder of last season. This strong performance earned him a permanent contract, yet his tenure has collapsed rapidly under the weight of poor results. His potential departure marks another failure for the club's leadership structure.

Also read Man Utd Set to Fire Michael Carrick After Relegation Zone Humiliation—Report

Ineos Leadership Under Scrutiny

The decision to remove Carrick reflects broader dissatisfaction with the executive team at Manchester United. CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox continue to hold their positions despite fan protests demanding their removal. Daily Mail Sport reports that both men retain the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who joined as a minority owner in February 2024.

Ten Hag Contract Broken

Erik ten Hag recently revealed that Ineos broke promises regarding player sales and support. He stated they offered data expertise but were rejected by executives who believed they knew everything from Formula One and cycling backgrounds. Ten Hag was sacked just 116 days after his contract extension, despite assurances of loyalty.

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Ashworth Short Tenure

Sir Jim Ratcliffe pursued Dan Ashworth as an elite sporting director, paying nearly £3m compensation to Newcastle United. Ashworth served only five months before being dismissed following a defeat to Nottingham Forest. Ratcliffe blamed Ashworth for retaining Ten Hag, highlighting internal conflicts within the new management hierarchy.

Financial Waste and Indecision

Ineos wasted close to a quarter of a billion pounds through indecision during the previous managerial transition. Scott McTominay was sold to Napoli for £27.5million despite promises not to sell. Compensation packages for Ten Hag and his staff totaled £10.4m, underscoring the financial cost of strategic failures.