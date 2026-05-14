Ineos Automotive's Grenadier Could Replace Land Rover as British Army's Vehicle of Choice

The Ineos Grenadier, the heavy-duty off-roader that's the brainchild of billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could become the British Army's new vehicle, replacing the Land Rover Defender. The Grenadier is a serious off-roader with BMW 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged engines, ground clearance of 264mm, and a wading depth of 800mm. Its utilitarian yet supremely comfortable interior is made to get muddy, with features like hose-down valves, critical cabin components protected against dust and water, and a cockpit-style control panel overhead.

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's hardcore 4x4 brand could replace Land Rover as the British Army 's vehicle of choice, stoking the rivalrous fire that's been raging between the two car makers since 2016.

Ineos Automotive has officially entered its heavy-duty Grenadier off-roader - the brainchild of chemical billionaire and Manchester United owner Ratcliffe, who's worth an estimated £17billion - into the race to win the new Ministry of Defence (MoD) vehicle contract and replace Jaguar Land Rover's ageing fleet of 5,000 Defenders. The lucrative deal will see Ineos Automotive bid its Grenadier against JLR's military version of its new Defender, as well as a partnership between BAE Systems and United States automotive giant General Motors.

Another competitor comes in the form of armoured versions of the Toyota Hilux pick-up, built in partnership between Devon-based military vehicle manufacturer Supacat and its defence contractor partner Babcock





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Ineos Automotive Grenadier British Army Land Rover Defender Mod Vehicle Contract Jaguar Land Rover BAE Systems General Motors Toyota Hilux Pick-Up Devon-Based Military Vehicle Manufacturer Supa Babcock Off-Roader BMW 3.0-Litre Straight-Six Turbocharged Engine Ground Clearance Wading Depth Utilitarian Interior Cockpit-Style Control Panel Critical Cabin Components Protected Against Du Stain-Resistant Rubber Tough Cloth And Vinyl Safari Windows Grab Handles Exterior Utility Belts Roof Crossbars Modifiable 4X4 Army Needs Patrol Command Liaison Transportation Of Equipment And Personnel

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Ineos Automotive's Grenadier Could Replace Land Rover as British Army's Vehicle of ChoiceThe Ineos Grenadier, the heavy-duty off-roader that's the brainchild of billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, could become the British Army's new vehicle, replacing the Land Rover Defender. The Grenadier is a serious off-roader with BMW 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged engines, ground clearance of 264mm, and a wading depth of 800mm. Its utilitarian yet supremely comfortable interior is made to get muddy, with features like hose-down valves, critical cabin components protected against dust and water, and a cockpit-style control panel overhead.

Read more »