Ineos Automotive has been removed from the UK Ministry of Defence tender to replace the Land Rover Defender after failing to meet vehicle delivery deadlines.

Ineos Automotive has been disqualified from the high-stakes competition to supply the British military with new light mobility vehicles after failing to meet critical delivery deadlines for testing prototypes. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) formally removed Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company from the race for the £2billion contract after Ineos delivered only two of the three required vehicles within the specified timeframe.

Competition for Military Land Rover Defender Replacement

The MoD is currently executing a massive fleet renewal program to replace its existing inventory of 6,000 vehicles before the end of the decade. This transition marks the retirement of the original Land Rover, an iconic vehicle that has served in British military operations for 77 years. Defence Minister Luke Pollard recently affirmed that while the original model has served the armed forces incredibly well, it is time to introduce a replacement with greater capability.

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Seven major automotive and defense manufacturers were initially shortlisted by Whitehall officials to submit tenders for this significant contract. The field of competitors included Jaguar Land Rover, which entered a military-spec version of its latest-generation Defender. Other prominent bidders vying for the contract included Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Toyota. Several of these companies have a long-standing history with the UK military, but the rigorous testing phase has already resulted in the exclusion of one major player.

Missed Deadlines Trigger Ineos Disqualification

Ineos submitted nine different versions of its rugged Grenadier 4X4 to meet the Army's diverse light mobility vehicle requirements. The MoD invited all participating firms to submit three vehicles for rigorous testing at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire. However, Ineos was only able to deliver two of the three required vehicles on time and subsequently missed an extension of the deadline, leading to their immediate removal from the competition.

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Lynn Calder, the chief executive of Ineos Automotive, criticized the MoD's decision as bonkers, arguing that the tender design was structured to create an impossible timeline. She stated that the initial timeline for delivering more complicated vehicles, such as battlefield ambulances, was moved forward in July without adequate lead time, given that some vehicle production cycles take up to six months. Ineos teams worked 24 hours a day to meet the new schedule, but they were only informed on Oct 12 that the final delivery date was Oct 26.

Government sources told the Mail that any bidder that failed to meet the deadline would be removed from the race to ensure fairness. These sources added that the other six firms conformed to the terms of the tender and that extending the deadline further would have delayed the entire competition. A spokesman for the MoD declined to comment further, stating that it would be inappropriate to discuss an ongoing competition. Meanwhile, Ineos recently announced plans to sell its European factory to Chinese manufacturer BYD, with production expected to move to the US by 2028.

Legal History and Market Position of Grenadier

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has faced significant challenges in positioning the Grenadier against its predecessor. Ratcliffe launched his ambitious plan to build a spiritual successor to the old Defender a decade ago, which sparked a bitter legal dispute with Land Rover. In 2016, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) attempted to trademark the shape of the original Defender to block Ratcliffe's intentions, accusing Ineos of copying its iconic off-roader. However, Ratcliffe won a four-year legal battle in 2020, clearing the way for the petrochemicals billionaire to progress with development and public sales.

Despite the domestic setback, Ineos's rugged ladder-frame 4X4 has already secured military contracts overseas, including supplying vehicles to the Italian armed forces. The road-going version of the Grenadier attracted criticism for its on-road manners when it launched in 2022, but recent updates have improved refinement and day-to-day usability. Ratcliffe had aimed to go head-to-head with Land Rover in the race to supply the British military, but this disqualification marks a significant hurdle in that strategic objective.