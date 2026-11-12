Indy NXT Champion Logan Johnson to Join Dale Coyne Racing for 2027 IndyCar Season

Eighteen-year-old Indy NXT champion Logan Johnson has been announced as the driver for Dale Coyne Racing's No. 19 Honda, starting in 2027. Johnson cited the team's passion and his preference for smaller, underdog teams as key factors in his decision to move up to the NTT IndyCar Series after a successful stint with Cape Motorsports.

After just one day in the shop and one test session last month at Barber Motorsports Park, the reigning and youngest-ever Indy NXT by Firestone champion knew leaving the development series and stepping up to the NTT IndyCar Series with Dale Coyne Racing was the best path for him.

“What I love with Dale Coyne is everybody there has a lot of passion for it. I can already tell from only working with them one test day and being in the shop one day. They have an extreme amount of passion for this. They love it so much,” Johnson, 18, said during a news conference Tuesday as he was named to drive the team’s No. 19 Honda starting in 2027.

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“I just really hope that I’m able to give them a few podiums next year and a few good points so we can celebrate their hard work because they work really, really hard,” he said. “I just can’t wait to get started, go racing, hopefully kick some butt. ” He said he gravitated to Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR in Indy NXT competition for the same reason.

“I’ve always liked smaller teams. That’s how my whole career has been,” Johnson, who came up through the USF/USF Pro 2000 and FIA Formula 3 ranks, said.

“I think we proved a lot of people wrong last year with Cape. They’re obviously a very strong team but also a small team. Nobody really thought about us as being frontrunners.

“Dale Coyne has had a lot of success. It’s where I love to be. I feel very comfortable after the test. I think we’re not going to prove people wrong but do pretty good things together, same how we did with Cape.

It’s just a real very, very good team, very good group of people. Everything about it led me to choosing them and them choosing me, so I’m very thankful for it. Johnson said, “I seem to get along with everybody on a small team better. I don’t know—I just like being the underdog a little bit.

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That’s how I always like being. I like being humble and not being noticed by everyone, just doing my thing. Also I feel like when you have less people, sometimes it doesn’t get overcomplicated, lost in the talk. That’s just my view on it.

” Johnson will race with financial support from ENVE and Only Bulls, beginning in March with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in his hometown. The deal has been in the works for awhile, and Johnson indicated he was happy he finally can talk about it.

“Every interview people were asking, ‘When is it going to be done? ’ We were trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. Putting the pieces of the puzzle together, that’s what it’s basically been since winning the championship in Laguna, was securing the budget to run and all that, getting everybody on board, making sure all the deals are right, everybody’s happy with what’s in the contract. It just takes a while.

We finally got it all together. Now we’re ready to go racing,” he said.

“We’re just going to have to be in the gym a lot and on the sim a lot. Just going to be training very hard and focusing on St. Pete and the start of the IndyCar season. ”Dale Coyne Racing is expected to announce a teammate for Johnson soon. That leaves Juncos Hollinger Racing as the final team in the field to reveal its 2027 intentions, whether it will retain Rinus VeeKay and who will drive the second entry.

Johnson was born May 25, 2008—the day Scott Dixon earned his lone Indianapolis 500 victory—and isn’t intimidated by the mystique and history he’ll be thrust into in a few months.

“For me there’s a lot of history,” he said. “I’ve always watched that, because it’s been on my birthday weekend. I was born on it. To be in it is a dream come true.

I also love ovals. Even though this is not exactly a regular oval—it is rectangular-ish a little bit—it’s going to be very fun. I’m just excited to get out there in May and turn some laps. Just starting the Indy 500, qualifying for it.

That would be really high up on my bucket list. ” But Johnson’s goals for his rookie season are modest. He said he’s hoping to register “a few podiums, which is always possible. ” He said he figures “it’s going to be hard to get a win, just because IndyCar is such a challenging series.

If you could get a win in your rookie year, I think that would be amazing. How I really look at it is I believe Alex Palou finished 16th in the championship . A lot of rookies have a tough time in their first year. They finish like 18th to 20- something.

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My main goal is to be Rookie of the Year and top 15 or 16 in the championship my first year.

“I’m going to try to be smart and keep myself in good positions and not crash,” he said. “I’m just going to prioritize keeping the car in one piece. Any points is better than no points. I think when you look at IndyCar racing, sometimes it gets pretty crazy, right?

Sometimes as long as you finish, you’re going to pick off a few positions. Just going to be all about bringing the car home, not making any of the boys in the shop work too hard. ”Nikita Johnson celebrating his win at the Indy NXT Series race at WeatherTech Raceway in May. Johnson will need to get used to pit stops, as they aren’t part of Indy NXT competition.

But his IMSA experience with RLL Team McLaren has him unafraid of the routine.

“I think I have a good baseline on how to do pit stops correctly, not mess up, do out-laps on cold tires. Obviously still going to have a lot to learn in an IndyCar, because it’s a completely different beast than a GT. At least I have an understanding of what to do. I think it will be a little bit easier on me,” he said.

His biggest challenge in the change from IndyNXT, he said, is mastering braking, something he discovered in the test at Barber.

“That was my first time driving with carbon brakes. Other than that, I’ve never driven a car with carbon brakes. Just getting used to that will not take a while, but need to get in the car. With limited test days, we’re going to be working on that pretty heavily just to get on it.

There was a little bit of a gap, but it didn’t feel too big. It just felt like a little bit overall of everything. It wasn’t extremely crazy, anything in particular. It was just the braking, had to get used to kind of warming them up, how the bite point on it was.

It wasn’t too big of a jump. I think it was a natural progression how it should be. ”Susan WadeSusan Wade has lived in the Seattle area for 40 years, but motorsports is in the Indianapolis native’s DNA. She has emerged as one of the leading drag-racing writers with nearly 30 seasons at the racetrack, focusing on the human-interest angle.

She was the first non-NASCAR recipient of the prestigious Russ Catlin Award and has covered the sport for the Chicago Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger, and Seattle Times. She has contributed to Autoweek as a freelance writer since 2016.