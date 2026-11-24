Sam Glynne, Dom Smales, Steve Ackerman, Liza Abbott and Selma Turajlic have joined forces to form The Unlabelled Alliance.

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Each has more than 20 years’ experience in their field, and they will look to bring their particular expertise to the advisory, which will look at helping media companies transform, innovate and scale by unlocking the value of their IP and forming partnerships with other players in digital, audio, talent and the brand space. This will include monetizing content; repurposing catalog, licenses and distribution models; digital strategy; how to turn brands into partners, not simply sponsors; working with creators and talent; and backing the right digital-first ideas.

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Each member of the Unlabelled Alliance will continue to run their own businesses and ventures, and provide tailored advice and support to clients – meaning they can form different combinations and find solutions based on the company. The coalition is targeting broadcasters, studios, distributors, publishers, music companies, talent agencies, production companies and brands, and is pitching its offer as “experience-based solutions without the burden of fixed overheads.

” As such they’re presenting the advisory as a “deliberately lean, plug-in model” that engages only as long as a problem requires. Their rationale for the alliance is that the industry is not simply changing, but “fracturing and rebuilding itself in a completely different shape. ” They note that broadcaster commission budgets are shrinking in many cases, while the creator economy is growing and formats often shift across mediums and platforms.

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The plan for the business has been in the works for some time, with a website now up and running, and we understand several deals are set to conclude.

“We came together as a group, first as friends and then with a shared vision of using our experience to future-proof the industry that we’ve grown up in,” the Unlabelled Alliance co-founders said in a statement. “We built our careers in traditional media and went on to revolutionise it from the inside out: building and scaling businesses, pioneering digital-first content, creating new models for talent and re-imagining legacy IP potential. We know the pain points because we’ve been there.

Our aim is your innovation and growth. ” They added they would be a “hands-on and results-driven advisory team of seasoned specialists, helping C-suites, boards, founders and investors work out what is stopping them scaling and delivering real, smart and swift solutions. ” Abbott will provide IP, studios and transformational and operational infrastructure advice. She was most recently the Chief Content Officer at The Earthshot Prize, Prince William’s environmental initiative.

Prior to that, she was COO of Unscripted at Fremantle, overseeing Thames, Talkback, Boundless and Shotglass. She was co-founder of 7Wonder, the UK production joint venture of Maverick Television and Australia’s Seven Network that’s now part of Banijay. Abbott has also held senior roles at Maverick, ITV Studios, IMG and the BBC. Ackerman plans to offer audio, podcasting and content strategy advice.

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He is known as one of radio giant and multimedia production pioneer Somethin’ Else’s early directors, and led the company up to its sale to Sony Music Entertainment, at which point he became EVP and Head of Global Podcasts for the Sony. He is now a non-exec director of The Podcast Show and subscription platform SupaPass. Glynne is the branded entertainment and IP strategy expert.

She founded and was head of UTA’s EMEA Entertainment and Culture Marketing business, and worked as Global SVP of Branded Entertainment at Fremantle, working across 30 territories. Prior to that, she ran Renault TV and set up and ran The Audio Channel for All3Media and BBH. She’s also a Cannes Lions judge. Smales, considered by many the architect of the creator economy and influencer world in Europe, will focus on talent and the creator economy solutions.

He’s known for leading Gleam Futures, the early digital-first talent management business he founded in 2010. In 2021, he exited for Dentsu and now runs WinnieWood, a creator economy group that spans talent management, entertainment IP, commerce, tech and investments, and is a co-founder of creator-led entertainment producer GloMotion Studios. Turajlic will handle digital transformation and entrepreneurship. She is known as co-founder of Little Dot Studios alongside the late Andy Taylor.

The business, which now has well over 500 staff, has been singled out as a key pillar in growth for Banijay, which added Little Dot to its ranks through its acquisition of All3 this year. Turajlic also had senior roles at All3, Sony Pictures Television an Celador International, and is now a venture builder and angel investor with Alma Angels. Spielberg To Helm ‘Heart In Winter’ With Buckley, Murphy & Rylance; Writer Set