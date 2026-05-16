Industry Boss Slams Self-Driving Cars for Lack of 'Common Sense'

Igal Raichelgauz, the CEO of Autobrains, expressed concerns about the lack of 'common sense' in self-driving cars. He mentioned that some manufacturers may feed examples of road conditions to their vehicles, which could lead to issues if an unexpected situation arises.

Self-driving cars have been slammed by an industry boss as lacking ' common sense ' after one tried to drive itself down a flooded road in the US.

Igal Raichelgauz, chief executive of Autobrains, a company which supplies artificial intelligence technology for driverless cars, told the Financial Times Future of the Car event that autonomous cars learning by example 'is not enough'. He also warned that some manufacturers 'feeding examples' of road conditions to their self-driving vehicles can lead to issues if something unexpected happens





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Self-Driving Cars Igal Raichelgauz Common Sense Artificial Intelligence Technology Autonomous Driving

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